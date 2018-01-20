WATCH: Where Are These Noughties Bands Now?

Take a trip down memory lane and find out what happened to the likes of The Ting Tings, The Pigeon Detectives and more.

This week saw Hard-Fi's Richard Archer celebrate his 41st Birthday, which got us to thinking: What are those noughties bands up to now?

Sit back, relax and watch our video as we update you on the what The Ting Tings, The Kooks and The Fratellis are up to.

Hard-Fi

Richard Archer has taken on an alter ego in the form of Ron Way for his new band, SOAP, and their first track is Golden Days.

The Ting Tings

The epitome of the late 2000s, you may think that The Ting Tings fell off the map after their debut album We Started Nothing. But they released their last album, Super Critical, in 2014 and the title song featured in the FIFA 15 soundtrack.

Pigeon Detectives

The Pigeon Detectives were the first band to play in the Soccer AM studio and they're still recording today. Their latest album Broken Glances was released in 2017.

The Kooks

The Kooks have been creating infectious singles and chart-topping albums since 2006. Today they're still going strong with tickets for their Best Of tour to mark 10 years together on sale now.

The Maccabees

The First Love rockers called time on the band, bowing out with epic farewell shows last year to round off 13 years together and four revered albums. Late 2017 saw The Maccabees frontman Orlando Weeks release his book, The Gritterman, and its accompany album, while Hugo White is in the studio.

Lead photo credit: Stephen Dupont/EMPICS Entertainment