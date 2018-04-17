Ed Sheeran To Star In New Beatles Movie?

17 April 2018, 10:32

Ed Sheeran and The Beatles
Ed Sheeran and The Beatles. Picture: Jens Kalaene/DPA/PA Images/PA Archive

The singer is reportedly to play a man who wakes up in a world where the Fab Four never existed.

Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to star in a new movie by Four Weddings And A Funeral writer Richard Curtis - in a world where The Beatles never existed. Trainspotting man Danny Boyle is slated to direct.

The Mail On Sunday reports that the 27-year-old star is in talks to appear in a film with the working title All You Need Is Love.

Sheeran is expected to take the role of a man who wakes up to find he is the only person that remembers The Beatles.

A source told the paper: “Ed is the biggest hit-maker on the planet. If anyone can make a film about the Beatles songs even better musically, it's him.”

Sheeran’s last acting role was a cameo in the Season 7 premiere of Game Of Thrones, last August.

The Beatles Songs

The Beatles Latest

See more The Beatles Latest

Ed Sheeran and The Beatles

Ed Sheeran To Star In New Beatles Movie?

Great Music Documentaries

The Best Music Documentaries

David Bowie and Nirvana's Kurt Cobain

You Can Download David Bowie & Kurt Cobain's Handwriting As Fonts
The Beatles

Was The Beatles’ A Day In The Life A True Story?

Paul McCartney on anti-gun march

Paul McCartney Remembers John Lennon On Anti-Gun March