Ed Sheeran To Star In New Beatles Movie?

Ed Sheeran and The Beatles. Picture: Jens Kalaene/DPA/PA Images/PA Archive

The singer is reportedly to play a man who wakes up in a world where the Fab Four never existed.

Ed Sheeran is reportedly set to star in a new movie by Four Weddings And A Funeral writer Richard Curtis - in a world where The Beatles never existed. Trainspotting man Danny Boyle is slated to direct.

The Mail On Sunday reports that the 27-year-old star is in talks to appear in a film with the working title All You Need Is Love.

Sheeran is expected to take the role of a man who wakes up to find he is the only person that remembers The Beatles.

A source told the paper: “Ed is the biggest hit-maker on the planet. If anyone can make a film about the Beatles songs even better musically, it's him.”

Sheeran’s last acting role was a cameo in the Season 7 premiere of Game Of Thrones, last August.