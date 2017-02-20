Bear’s Den Head Out On UK Tour In March

Bear’s Den Announce Second Album And UK Tour
The band have revealed a teaser video for their new LP, Red Earth And Pouring Rain…
The folk-rock duo will perform shows in Manchester and more - get tickets here.
Bear’s Den returned in July 2016 with a stunning second album, Red Earth And Pouring Rain.
Led off with the excellent single Auld Wives, it was the perfect follow-up to their acclaimed debut Islands and has seen the core duo of Andrew Davie and Kevin Jones play a number of shows across the year.
Now they’re back on the road -following an extensive trek across North America, a full UK tour kicks off on 20 March in Belfast and includes a stop-off at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on Thursday 31 March.
Monday 20 March - The Limelight, Belfast
Wednesday 22 March - Lemon Grove, Exeter
Thursday 23 March - O2 Academy, Oxford
Friday 24 March - Tramshed, Cardiff
Sunday 26 March - Leadmill, Sheffield
Monday 27 March - Riverside, Newcastle Upon Tyne
Wednesday 29 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow
Thursday 30 March - O2 Apollo, Manchester
Friday 31 March - Rock City, Nottingham
