Bear’s Den Head Out On UK Tour In March

Bear’s Den returned in July 2016 with a stunning second album, Red Earth And Pouring Rain.

Led off with the excellent single Auld Wives, it was the perfect follow-up to their acclaimed debut Islands and has seen the core duo of Andrew Davie and Kevin Jones play a number of shows across the year.

Now they’re back on the road -following an extensive trek across North America, a full UK tour kicks off on 20 March in Belfast and includes a stop-off at Manchester’s O2 Apollo on Thursday 31 March.

BEAR’S DEN UK TOUR DATES MARCH 2017

Monday 20 March - The Limelight, Belfast

Wednesday 22 March - Lemon Grove, Exeter

Thursday 23 March - O2 Academy, Oxford

Friday 24 March - Tramshed, Cardiff

Sunday 26 March - Leadmill, Sheffield

Monday 27 March - Riverside, Newcastle Upon Tyne

Wednesday 29 March - O2 Academy, Glasgow

Thursday 30 March - O2 Apollo, Manchester

Friday 31 March - Rock City, Nottingham

Tickets are on sale now via the Radio X Ticketmaster store.