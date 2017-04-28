Streets Of London Launch Ballot For Bastille Charity Gig

Streets Of London have given fans one more chance to attend their charity show featuring Bastille next month.

This week it was announced that the Flaws four-piece would play an intimate, one-off fundraising concert at London's Union Chapel on Monday 22 May with Billy Bragg and special guests.

If you missed out on #tickets you can now enter a ballot for a chance to win one of 50 pairs! Enter here: https://t.co/PI0t8SsNlr … pic.twitter.com/4dmG4uMsTK — Streets of London (@StreetsofL) April 28, 2017

After tickets sold out in just minutes, the charity has now launched a ballot to give 100 lucky fans the opportunity to win a place at the special gig.

To enter the ballot, fans simply need to make a donation of £5 to the charity be in with a chance of winning the remaining 50 pairs of tickets for the event.

Enter the ballot here.

As an Ambassador of the charity, Dan Smith of Bastille shared: “We are beyond excited to be playing this special one-off show at The Union Chapel in support of Streets of London. I’m honoured to be an ambassador for this charity and try to help champion the life-changing work they’re doing amongst the homeless and vulnerable in London. We’re so excited to be playing a show alongside the incredible Billy Bragg who we admire so much, at a venue that we’ve always wanted to play. Best of luck to everyone entering this ballot and to those of you who already have tickets, we’ll see you in May for what we hope is a really special show.”

Speaking about the event, Streets of London Director Ian Steuart Fothringham shared: “The number of people sleeping rough in London has nearly trebled in the last ten years. These are some of the most vulnerable and marginalised people in our society, and it’s vital that they can access the support they need to get off the streets. Streets of London provides funding to projects that give homeless people the support they need to turn their lives around. We’d like to say a huge thank you to the artists for supporting our work and helping to bring attention to this important cause.”