Bastille To Play Intimate London Gig For Homelessness Charity

Bastille will be taking part in a very special London gig in support of a homelessness charity.

Streets of London will host an intimate one-off fundraising concert at London’s Union Chapel on Monday 22 May, featuring live music from the Wild Wood outfit.

Dan Smith and co. will play a unique, stripped-back set at the London venue, backed by a string quartet.

Meanwhile, campaigner and social activist Billy Bragg will also appear on the bill their special guest.

All proceeds from the event will go towards Streets Of London, who fund specialist support for people who are homeless in the capital.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow 25 April from 10am.