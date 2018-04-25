Arctic Monkeys Won't Release Songs Ahead Of Album Release

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Press

The band have revealed fans won't be hearing any new material before their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album comes out next month.

Arctic Monkeys won't be releasing any songs off their sixth studio album before it's released.

Alex Turner and co. have revealed they're making their fans wait to hear all 11 tracks of their Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino when it comes out on 11 May.

Discussing the move to hold off on sharing new material, the frontman told MOJO magazine that the decision was supported by guitarist Jamie Cook and their record label.

"Jamie was really keen on that idea, and I guess people at Domino," the Arabella singer revealed. "But it didn't come from me. I understand it, I think."

Watch the teaser trailer for Arctic Monkeys' Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album:

In the same interview, the band also revealed that their upcoming album is "not a guitar-heavy" record.

Cook told the outlet: “I think at first, because it was quite basic – piano, vocal and no guitar – Al was in two minds about, ‘Is this Arctic Monkeys or am I going somewhere else with this?'"

He added: “And maybe at first I was a bit like that as well. "It’s definitely not a guitar-heavy record, not typically what we’d do. It took a lot more thinking about.”

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Zackery Michael

Meanwhile, Alex Turner has also tackled the subject of his infamous BRIT Awards speech again, insisting he "didn't really have another way around it".

When questioned about the event four years on, Turner told MOJO: "I maintain that I didn’t really have another way around it."

He added: "Another way of justifying getting up in that room.What else was I supposed to do? To go up there and pretend that I’d been dreaming about that moment since I was a kid would have been dishonest."

Remind yourself of the incredible moment below:

Find out if Miles Kane is on the Sheffield band's new album in our interview: