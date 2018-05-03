Why Alex Turner Won't Go Solo...

The Last shadow Puppets' Alex Turner. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Archive/PA Images

The Arctic Monkeys frontman has revealed why he was "never interested" in making a record alone.

Alex Turner insists he was "never interested" in making a solo album.

It was reported that the Arctic Monkeys frontman was considering taking the tracks he penned for the band's Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album for himself before pushing ahead with the rest of the band.

However, he has now claimed he never intended to go solo, as he feels that would be "disrespecting" his band mates.

Speaking to German outlet Intro, the R U Mine rocker said: "I was never interested in making a solo album. I am a part of this band and one would disrespect the other.

"Nevertheless, I wanted to make this music, it was in me. When you compose on the piano, you automatically get different results than on the guitar. And it was important to me to say goodbye to the realism of most of the Arctic Monkeys stuff. "

He added: "Overall, it developed in a direction that soon made me realise she had absolutely nothing to do with what people would expect from a Monkeys record."

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino artwork. Picture: Press

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys played their first ever gig in four years last night (2 May), and debuted material from their new album.

The Sheffield rockers, who previously announced they wouldn't be previewing any tracks from the record until its release on 11 May, performed four new songs at the US date.

Taking to the stage at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California, the band were said to perform Four Out of Five, One Point Perspective, American Sports and She Looks Like Fun.

Watch a snippet of Four Out Of Five from Instagram user BrxwnWolf:

Watch more clips captured by fans at their San Diego gig here:

Four Out Of Five (full)

One Point Perspective and American Sports (from 3:40)

She Looks Like Fun

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.