A Commentary On Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone...

Arctic Monkeys - Cornerstone (Official Video) 03:15

We take a look at one of the Sheffield band’s most-loved tracks, and one of the biggest misconceptions about it.

Cornerstone was the second single to be taken from Arctic Monkeys' Humbug album.

Released on 16 November 2009 and made available in vinyl at Oxfam stores, the 3:20 long track tells a story of love lost and the desire to re-live the past.

Watch its Richard Ayoyade-directed video above.

With their Josh Homme-produced Humbug album packing a serious punch, Alex Turner sought to bring something different to the album in the form of Cornerstone, and boy did he deliver.

True to form, Alex Turner keeps things very real as he speaks in the first person, while seemingly invoking the sights of his hometown.

The opening lyrics "I thought I saw you in the battleship/But it was only a look-a-like," sees the narrator spot what he thinks is an ex in town before he realises it isn't her.

As we move through the song we see him come across more apparitions of his former lover, all "close enough to be (her) ghost," before realising they were just simple tricks of the light or vision tricks.

The cheeky narrator gives it a fair crack though, approaching each woman and getting further with each one until he asks if he can call them by his ex's name... Which as you can imagine, goes down like a ton of bricks.

See the full lyrics to the track below: