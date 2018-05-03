WATCH: Arctic Monkeys Debut New Tracks At First 2018 Gig

Alex Turner and co gave fans a taste of their new album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino at their first gig in four years.

Wednesday (2 May) saw Arctic Monkeys debut new material as they played their first gig in almost four years.

The Sheffield rockers, who previously announced they wouldn't be previewing any tracks from their new album until its release on 11 May, performed four new songs at the US date.

Taking to the stage at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California, the band appeared to perform Four Out of Five, One Point Perspective, American Sports and She Looks Like Fun from their forthcoming Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino album.

Watch a snippet of Four Out Of Five from Instagram user BrxwnWolf

Watch more clips from some fans at their San Diego gig here:

Four Out Of Five

One Point Perspective and American Sports (from 3:40)

She Looks Like Fun

See the setlist for Arctic Monkeys' first gig of 2018:

1. The View From the Afternoon

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

5. Do I Wanna Know?

6. Four Out of Five (with Cameron Avery) (live debut)

7. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

8. 505

9. Cornerstone

10. The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala (first performance since 2013)

11. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

12. One Point Perspective (live debut)

13. American Sports (live debut)

14. Arabella

15. Snap Out of It

16. You're So Dark (live debut)

17. One for the Road

Encore:

18. She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery) (live debut)

19. Knee Socks

20. R U Mine?

Credit: setlist.fm

Watch the video teaser for the sixth album:

Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates

Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT

Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT

Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT

Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT

Support on the tour comes from New York's Lemon Twigs.

Lead photo credit: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images