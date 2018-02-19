Tom Grennan Talks Cringe Meeting With "Hero" Alex Turner

Watch as the Sober singer describes bumping into the Arctic Monkeys frontman, and reveals how he totally "bottled it".

Tom Grennan has recalled the embarrassing moment he met Alex Turner while in a urinal backstage.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart about his encounter with the Arctic Monkeys rocker, he revealed: "I was in Holland and I was playing a festival. And our dressing room was next door to The Last Shadow Puppets.

"Alex Turner is a hero of mine, so I was like, wow. He walked in and he looked like Elvis Presley to me, man! "

Find out what happened next in our video above.

The Sober singer added: “And I went to the toilet and had a wee and who walks in and has a wee next to me, but Alex Turner? So I was like, I’ve got to say something here and not bottle it… and I’ve got to be cool about it, too.

“So he’s having a pee… I’m having a pee… I look at him, he looks at me. He nods the head and all I could say was… ‘I’m a massive fan, man’. BOOM - pull the trousers up, and gone… just gone. I walked out and thought, I’ve just bottled it, I’ve just blown the whole Alex Turner experience.

“I did cry after. And Alex Turner probably thinks I’m a right bottle job.”

Lead photo credit: Press/Alex Turner: Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images