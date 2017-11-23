LISTEN: So Strictly's Anton Du Beke Has Covered Arctic Monkeys...

The Strictly Come Dancing star has unveiled a swing version of I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor, which will be featured on his forthcoming debut album.

Anton du Beke has followed in the footsteps of the likes of Bradley Walsh and Jason Manford by releasing an album. While the idea of a celebrity showcasing other talents isn't particularly shocking, his choice of cover might leave some Arctic Monkeys fans reeling.

The Strictly professional has given his take on the Sheffield band's No. 1 hit, I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor on his From The Top album, and we're not sure what to think of it.

Listen to it here:

As The Metro reports, speaking about the cover, the Anton said: "I love the Arctic Monkeys and this is a very different version of one of their tracks.

"I hope they don’t mind what we’ve done with it. They might not have it down as a swing track but it definitely works!"

The 51-year-old isn't the only person to cover the 2006 indie banger, with Tom Jones putting an interesting twist on it for the Diana concert back in 2007.

We're not sure what Alex Turner would make either of these interpretations, but we know he's not adverse to a bit of a cover himself.

Watch the Arctic Monkeys frontman singing karaoke to Carlos Santana's Smooth featuring Rob Thomas:

Credit: Twitter/binauralblog

Anton du Beke's From The Top album is released on 24 November.

Photo credit: Anton du Beke: Tim P. Whitby/Stringer/Getty Images Alex Turner: Kevin Winter / Staff/Getty Images