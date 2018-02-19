Arctic Monkeys For Sheffield Homecoming Shows?

19 February 2018, 13:03

Arctic Monkeys live 2014

Fans have begun to speculate about huge gigs for the AM rockers after Sheffield City Council issued a notice for a music licence application at Hillsborough Park.

Arctic Monkeys fans have been whipped up into a frenzy after notices about a "live music" event were found across the band's native Sheffield.

Licence applications were posted in the band's hometown, which appear to reveal that SJM Concerts have applied for a four-day music event to take place at Hillsborough Park.

See an image posted by Nick Bax on Twitter below: 

The application is for "up to a maximum of 4 dates during the month of September during the hours 16:00 and 22:30".

It also mentions the "sale of alcohol" and "the provision of regulated entertainment," "live music," and "recorded music".

Fans have reacted as you might expect to the news, with some already booking hotels during the month of the proposed event.

Looking at the band's string of festival dates on their official website, the evidence is certainly compelling- with a plenty of space left for them to play the gigs in September. 

If the rumours are indeed true, it would mark the second UK gig announcement for the band in 2018, after their headline slot at TRNSMT festival.

It would also be the first homecoming gig since they played the Sheffield Motorpoint Arena in 2013.

Arctic Monkeys' 2018 Tour: Which dates are they playing so far?

What can we learn from Arctic Monkeys' new logo and font?

Watch as Tom Grennan describes his awkward meeting with Alex Turner to Radio X's Gordon Smart: 

Arctic Monkeys Songs

Arctic Monkeys Latest

See more Arctic Monkeys Latest

Tom Grennan and Alex Turner

Tom Grennan Talks Cringe Meeting With "Hero" Alex Turner

Smashing Pumpkins - Siamese Dream album cover

What Do Your Favourite Album Cover Stars Look Like Now?

Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2013

"Don't Believe The Hype." Alex Turner's Greatest Quotes

Alex Turner

Arctic Monkeys: Alex Turner - A Life In Haircuts

Alex Turner Coachella 2016

There’s A Petition To Ban Alex Turner’s Beard