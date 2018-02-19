Arctic Monkeys For Sheffield Homecoming Shows?

Fans have begun to speculate about huge gigs for the AM rockers after Sheffield City Council issued a notice for a music licence application at Hillsborough Park.

Arctic Monkeys fans have been whipped up into a frenzy after notices about a "live music" event were found across the band's native Sheffield.

Licence applications were posted in the band's hometown, which appear to reveal that SJM Concerts have applied for a four-day music event to take place at Hillsborough Park.

See an image posted by Nick Bax on Twitter below:

Licence application for huge “live music” event in Hillsborough Park for 3-4 nights during September. Mmm, wonder which band that might be? #Sheffield pic.twitter.com/n9jmk8DHqe — Nick Bax (@nickbax) February 18, 2018

The application is for "up to a maximum of 4 dates during the month of September during the hours 16:00 and 22:30".

It also mentions the "sale of alcohol" and "the provision of regulated entertainment," "live music," and "recorded music".

Fans have reacted as you might expect to the news, with some already booking hotels during the month of the proposed event.

In pre preparation I have booked an cancel free hotel in Sheffield in September as the Arctic Monkeys are rumoured to play a massive gig there! — JMT (@jedtang) February 19, 2018

Looking at the band's string of festival dates on their official website, the evidence is certainly compelling- with a plenty of space left for them to play the gigs in September.

If the rumours are indeed true, it would mark the second UK gig announcement for the band in 2018, after their headline slot at TRNSMT festival.

It would also be the first homecoming gig since they played the Sheffield Motorpoint Arena in 2013.

Watch as Tom Grennan describes his awkward meeting with Alex Turner to Radio X's Gordon Smart: