Arctic Monkeys Setlist: What They Played At Their First Gig Of 2018

Find out which tracks Alex Turner and co played at their first live date in four years.

Last night (Wednesday 2 May) saw Arctic Monkeys take to the stage at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California and play four new songs.

Not only was the show significant because it was their first live date in almost four years (their last show was at Rio de Janeiro's HSBC Arena on 15 November 2014), but it was also their first gig since announcing their new album.

As we eagerly wait the release of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, we look at the setlist for their first gig of 2018 and get a first listen of its album tracks.

Did the band let us in on what to expect from their sixth record or their upcoming UK dates? Find out here:

See the setlist for Arctic Monkeys' first gig of 2018:

1. The View From the Afternoon

2. Brianstorm

3. Crying Lightning

4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair

5. Do I Wanna Know?

6. Four Out of Five (with Cameron Avery) (live debut)

7. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor

8. 505

9. Cornerstone

10. The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala (first performance since 2013)

11. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?

12. One Point Perspective (live debut)

13. American Sports (live debut)

14. Arabella

15. Snap Out of It

16. You're So Dark (live debut)

17. One for the Road

Encore:

18. She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery) (live debut)

19. Knee Socks

20. R U Mine?

Credit: setlist.fm

Arctic Monkeys will play another show at The Observatory North Park in San Diego tonight (Thursday 3 May) before playing an intimate gig at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday 5 May.

Watch the teaser video for the band's new album: