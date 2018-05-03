Arctic Monkeys Setlist: What They Played At Their First Gig Of 2018
3 May 2018, 08:00
Find out which tracks Alex Turner and co played at their first live date in four years.
Last night (Wednesday 2 May) saw Arctic Monkeys take to the stage at The Observatory North Park in San Diego, California and play four new songs.
Not only was the show significant because it was their first live date in almost four years (their last show was at Rio de Janeiro's HSBC Arena on 15 November 2014), but it was also their first gig since announcing their new album.
As we eagerly wait the release of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, we look at the setlist for their first gig of 2018 and get a first listen of its album tracks.
Did the band let us in on what to expect from their sixth record or their upcoming UK dates? Find out here:
See the setlist for Arctic Monkeys' first gig of 2018:
1. The View From the Afternoon
2. Brianstorm
3. Crying Lightning
4. Don't Sit Down 'Cause I've Moved Your Chair
5. Do I Wanna Know?
6. Four Out of Five (with Cameron Avery) (live debut)
7. I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor
8. 505
9. Cornerstone
10. The Hellcat Spangled Shalalala (first performance since 2013)
11. Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High?
12. One Point Perspective (live debut)
13. American Sports (live debut)
14. Arabella
15. Snap Out of It
16. You're So Dark (live debut)
17. One for the Road
Encore:
18. She Looks Like Fun (with Cameron Avery) (live debut)
19. Knee Socks
20. R U Mine?
Credit: setlist.fm
Arctic Monkeys will play another show at The Observatory North Park in San Diego tonight (Thursday 3 May) before playing an intimate gig at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Saturday 5 May.
See Arctic Monkeys' 2018 live dates
The Sheffield rockers will embark on UK tour dates this Autumn, which kick off at the Manchester Arena on Thursday 6 September.
Arctic Monkeys 2018 UK Tour Dates
-
Thursday 6 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT
-
Friday 7 September Manchester Arena - SOLD OUT
-
Sunday 9 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT
-
Monday 10 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT
-
Wednesday 12 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT
-
Thursday 13 September The O2 Arena, London - SOLD OUT
-
Saturday 15 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT
-
Sunday 16 September Birmingham Arena - SOLD OUT
-
Tuesday 18 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT
-
Wednesday 19 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT
-
Friday 21 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT
-
Saturday 22 September FlyDSA Arena, Sheffield - SOLD OUT
-
Monday 24 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT
-
Tuesday 25 September - Dublin 3Arena - SOLD OUT
-
Thursday 27 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT
-
Friday 28 September Metro Radio Arena, Newcastle - SOLD OUT