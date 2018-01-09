PHOTO: Looks Like Alex Turner Is Still Growing His Beard...

9 January 2018, 14:47

Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner Bonnaroo 2014

Forget album number six, get the latest on the Arctic Monkeys frontman's facial hair.

Last summer, Alex Turner sent fans into a frenzy when he debuted his new(ish) beard. 

Opinion was well and truly divided over the Arctic Monkeys frontman's foliage back then, and we imagine it will be no different this time around.

Thanks to Talent Manager David Adcock, we can reveal that his beard is still well and truly alive, and was sported by the rocker on what looks like his 32nd Birthday this Saturday (6 January).

Posting an image of himself with the Arabella rocker on Instagram in a photo taken by  the talent guru wrote: "Laddys in red. Happy belated to this guy".

 

A post shared by David Adcock (@david.adcock) onJan 9, 2018 at 1:08am PST

While it's difficult to tell from the image whether Alex Turner's hair is slicked back or in a ponytail, we can probably deduce that it's a look the rocker is fully committing to in 2018... So let's just all try to get used to it, alright?

See some of the reactions to his facial hair last time around: 

While the beard continues to divide opinion, one thing all Arctic Monkeys fans can agree on is how excited we are for their sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2013's AM.

The as-yet-untitled record has been promised for this year, with bassist Nick O'Malley telling For The Ride that they'd "have problems" if it doesn't drop in 2018. 

Even Stranger Things' Eleven is desperate: 

Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys album so far...

Hear Anton Du Beke's take on Arctic Monkeys' I Bet That You Look Good On The Dancefloor:
 
 
Lead photo credit: Getty/Jason Merritt/TERM/Staff

Arctic Monkeys Songs

Arctic Monkeys Latest

See more Arctic Monkeys Latest

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys on the Graham Norton

QUIZ: Which Alex Turner Are You?

Arctic Monkeys

10 New Albums To Look Forward To In 2018

Arctic Monkeys Whatever People Say I Am

This Is What The Guy From The Arctic Monkeys Sleeve Looks Like Now
Matt Helders Boston 2009

Do You Remember When Matt Helders Sang Last Christmas?

Arctic Monkeys 2013

Arctic Monkeys' New Album: What We Know So Far...