WATCH: Tom Jones Covering Arctic Monkeys Is The Best Thing Ever

Today marks 11 years since the release of Arctic Monkeys' debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not.

To celebrate, we've found possibly the most out there cover of their debut single, by the most unlikely artist you'll ever see.

Prepare yourself to watch Sir Tom Jones turn his hand to I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor at the Diana Concert in 2007.

You're welcome.

And just in case the guitarist looks familiar, that's because Aerosmith's Joe Perry lent his hand(s) to the proceedings, accompanying the Welsh legend at the newly built Wembley Stadium.

It may be a lot slower and a lot more soulful than the original, but we reckon Sir Tom manages to do it justice in his own way!