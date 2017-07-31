WATCH: Alex Turner Proves He's "Smooth" At Karaoke

Alex Turner has proven himself to be a bit of a karaoke-lover.

Footage has emerged of the Arctic Monkeys frontman singing Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas Smooth, and he pretty much nails it.

Watch his epic performance, which was posted on @binauralblog's Twitter:

It's not the first time The Last Shadow Puppets rocker has been known to dabble in a bit of karaoke either, being captured last year singing Elton John's Tiny Dancer with Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane.

Watch it here, in a video posted by glumkid .

Play Miles Kane Alex Turner and Lana Del Rey do karaoke See the Last Shadow Puppets duo sing with the Lust For Life singer. 00:16

Meanwhile, the Aviation singer caused a bit of a stir when he was pictured with new facial hair last week at Lana Del Rey's Lust For Life album party.

Unsurprisingly, the rocker's new foliage prompted some mixed reviews online, with some even drawing comparisons between the Aviation rocker and Richard Hammond.

Alex turner with a beard is a big no no — joe linnecor (@joeelinnecor) July 23, 2017

Alex Turner's beard I'm screaming — JMZ (@moosebloodtest) July 23, 2017

alex turner's beard man what gans on — alex mitton (@_mitton) July 23, 2017

I've imagined Alex turner with a beard so many times and it definitely did not look like that — *~_Abi_~* (@Abi_louise96) July 24, 2017

Alex turner was spotted with a beard.... pic.twitter.com/NFQGawVpQd — (@lunaytyka) July 17, 2017

Love how our little Twitter community comes together in hard times. Like Alex Turner growing an awful beard. pic.twitter.com/PoUvtlidpB — Kirsty Bain (@xKirstybain) July 22, 2017

I'm sorry to say this but Alex Turner's beard is an abomination. https://t.co/iCZIfqyq8O — Sophie Sharp (@SophieSharpie) July 21, 2017

Watch Eat My Uke cover Arctic Monkeys debut album on the ukulele:

Play Arctic Monkeys - Ukulele cover Eat.My.Uke has done it again! This time covering Arctic Monkeys awesome debut! 03:53



