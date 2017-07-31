WATCH: Alex Turner Proves He's "Smooth" At Karaoke

31st July 2017, 15:00

The Arctic Monkeys frontman has been captured singing the Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas hit.

Alex Turner sings Santana's smooth karaoke

Alex Turner has proven himself to be a bit of a karaoke-lover.

Footage has emerged of the Arctic Monkeys frontman singing Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas Smooth, and he pretty much nails it.

Watch his epic performance, which was posted on @binauralblog's Twitter:

It's not the first time The Last Shadow Puppets rocker has been known to dabble in a bit of karaoke either, being captured last year singing Elton John's Tiny Dancer with Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane.

Watch it here, in a video posted by glumkid .

Miles Kane Alex Turner and Lana Del Rey do karaoke

See the Last Shadow Puppets duo sing with the Lust For Life singer.

Meanwhile, the Aviation singer caused a bit of a stir when he was pictured with new facial hair last week at Lana Del Rey's Lust For Life album party.

Unsurprisingly, the rocker's new foliage prompted some mixed reviews online, with some even drawing comparisons between the Aviation rocker and Richard Hammond. 

Watch Eat My Uke  cover Arctic Monkeys debut album on the ukulele:

Arctic Monkeys - Ukulele cover

Eat.My.Uke has done it again! This time covering Arctic Monkeys awesome debut!

