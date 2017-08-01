WATCH: This Guy's Alex Turner Impression Is Genius...

Today is Yorkshire Day, so what better way to celebrate it than by paying homage to one of the most famous Yorkshire men around?

"Adz" Adam Bateson is the lead singer of Bolton band, One Year Stand, but when he's not writing his own tracks, he loves doing the odd impression... And Alex Turner is at the top of his list.

Watch his video above, where he gives us an educational guide on "how to be" the Sheffield man.

In the clip, the joker even touches upon Alex's bromance with his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Miles Kane, changing up the lyrics to their Sweet Dreams, TN track as well as Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone.

But that's not all. Watch him take on the likes of Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs, Brandon Flowers and Matt Healy below:

WARNING: Explicit language

Listen to One Year Stand's Scattered Clothes, Open Bottles demo here:

Meanwhile, this week Alex Turner proved he's no stranger to a bit of karaoke, captured absolutely nailing Carlos Santana's Smooth, featuring Rob Thomas.

Watch his epic performance, which was posted on @binauralblog's Twitter:

Happy Yorkshire Day!

Photo: YouTube/One Year Stand