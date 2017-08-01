WATCH: This Guy's Alex Turner Impression Is Genius...

WATCH: Alex Turner Proves He's "Smooth" At Karaoke
The Arctic Monkeys frontman has been captured singing the Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas hit.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
This Alex Turner Impression is hilarious
Watch Adam Bateson's amazing take on on the Arctic Monkeys frontman.
02:15
Celebrate Yorkshire Day with a tribute to the Sheffield rocker and Arctic Monkeys frontman.
Today is Yorkshire Day, so what better way to celebrate it than by paying homage to one of the most famous Yorkshire men around?
"Adz" Adam Bateson is the lead singer of Bolton band, One Year Stand, but when he's not writing his own tracks, he loves doing the odd impression... And Alex Turner is at the top of his list.
Watch his video above, where he gives us an educational guide on "how to be" the Sheffield man.
In the clip, the joker even touches upon Alex's bromance with his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Miles Kane, changing up the lyrics to their Sweet Dreams, TN track as well as Arctic Monkeys' Cornerstone.
But that's not all. Watch him take on the likes of Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs, Brandon Flowers and Matt Healy below:
WARNING: Explicit language
Listen to One Year Stand's Scattered Clothes, Open Bottles demo here:
Meanwhile, this week Alex Turner proved he's no stranger to a bit of karaoke, captured absolutely nailing Carlos Santana's Smooth, featuring Rob Thomas.
Watch his epic performance, which was posted on @binauralblog's Twitter:
Alex Turner sings Santana's Smooth at karaoke
00:32
Happy Yorkshire Day!
Photo: YouTube/One Year Stand
The Arctic Monkeys frontman has been captured singing the Carlos Santana and Rob Thomas hit.
The Last Shadow Puppets and Arctic Monkeys rocker was spotted at Lana Del Rey's album party with new facial hair.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Beastie Boys Intergalactic
The Chemical Brothers Block Rockin' Beats
Daft Punk Harder Better Faster Stronger
Incredible footage has emerged of holiday-makers sprinting towards sun loungers at a Gran Canaria hotel.
The news has tickled fans of the Oasis legend, with some even offering to teach him.
Comments
Powered by Facebook