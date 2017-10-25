Are Arctic Monkeys About To Announce A Massive UK Festival Date?

25 October 2017, 18:53

Arctic Monkeys

Rumours have begun to circulate that the Sheffield band could headline TRNSMT IN 2018.

Believe it or not, it's been 4 years since Arctic Monkeys released their last album; the globally renowned AM. After taking that record around the world (and let's not forget Turner's follow up The Last Shadow Puppets project) the band are finally back in the studio, with the new LP supposedly scheduled to drop early next year.

Now rumours have started to circulate that a festival announcement is imminent. Fans began speculating after Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival shared a video earlier this evening (Oct 25th) that appeared to mash the festival's logo with the band's AM artwork.

Take a look below and decide for yourself.

The new album, which will be the band's sixth, is expected to arrive in early 2018. Speaking to For The Ride, bassist Nick O'Malley said the album should be out by the spring because "if it isn't, we've got problems."

TRNSMT Festival 2018 takes place next year in Glasgow from July 6th - 8th.

