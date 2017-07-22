Louis Tomlinson: My Solo Music's Influenced By Arctic Monkeys

25-year-old singer, who is set to unveil his Back To You single this week, explained: "Now, any of the Arctic Monkeys would be devastated to hear me talking like this, but there is a way of incorporating that conversational honesty into pop."

He added: “Again, that’s why bands like Arctic Monkeys are so great. They don’t work on any script or any maths or science. They just say what they feel. If it doesn’t rhyme, it doesn’t matter. If it sounds awkward, it doesn’t matter".

Watch Eat My Uke cover Arctic Monkeys debut album on the ukulele:

Play Arctic Monkeys - Ukulele cover Eat.My.Uke has done it again! This time covering Arctic Monkeys awesome debut! 03:53

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey has recently revealed that she formed a band with Alex Turner's Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Miles Kane, which was axed soon after.

Speaking Zane Lowe on Beats 1, she said: "I've done so much with Miles. I think at first me and Miles and some of the guys in The Last Shadow Puppets were working on a side project and had our own band.

"This was December through March. I didn't have a world tour planned and they didn't have anything either cos Alex [Turner] is working on his stuff, but, after listening to the songs, I felt like the songs were probably for Miles' solo stuff."

The period was no doubt around the time Del Rey went for a spot of karaoke with the Last Shadow Puppets duo in February.

Watch Alex, Miles and Lana in a video posted glumkid .

Play Miles Kane Alex Turner and Lana Del Rey do karaoke See the Last Shadow Puppets duo sing with the Lust For Life singer. 00:16

The Born To Die singer added: "Him and [The Last Shadow Puppets bassist] Zach Dawes are working on that."