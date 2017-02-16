Louis Theroux Talks Getting A Selfie With Alex Turner

Louis Theroux has shared his experience of getting a selfie with Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner while on a plane.

The broadcaster - who picked up the Best Film gong for My Scientology Movie at last night's NME Awards - was asked what his most Rock 'N' Roll moment was- to which he replied: "I once met Alex Turner.

"I normally fly economy because I’m saving money for the license payer, but I got upgraded. Alex Turner from the Arctic Monkeys was there."

He continued: "I got a selfie with him. That’s the only time I’ve ever got a selfie with someone. He seemed totally bemused by who I was. And why not?”

When asked about some of his favourite bands, the film maker added: "I love Arctic Monkeys, so it’s a shame they’re not here tonight. I’m into Arcade Fire, Queens of the Stone Age, bands like that.”