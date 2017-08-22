Can We Expect A New Arctic Monkeys Album This Year?

WATCH: This Guy's Alex Turner Impression Is Genius...
Celebrate Yorkshire Day with a tribute to the Sheffield rocker and Arctic Monkeys frontman.
A fan who bumped into drummer Matt Helders in L.A. claims he revealed when the band are hoping to release their new LP.
Arctic Monkeys could potentially be releasing a new album this year.
According to mega-fan, Will Franco - who bumped into Matt Helders at Royal Blood's gig at The Wiltern Theatre in L.A - the rocker confirmed their new album will drop "hopefully by the end of the year".
See Will, who chose his Instagram name based on the band's When the Sun Goes Down track, pose with the drummer below:
When asked in the comment section if he quiizzed Helders about the new record, the fan replied: " I did. He told me hopefully by the end of the year "
See their conversation here:
While we can't confirm if the reports about the follow up to 2013's AM are true, one thing we can all agree on is that the band's frontman loves a bit of karaoke.
Watch Alex Turner sing Carlos Santana's Smooth below:
Alex Turner sings Santana's Smooth at karaoke
00:32
See him sing with Lana Del Rey and his Last Shadow Puppets bandmate Miles Kane:
Miles Kane Alex Turner and Lana Del Rey do karaoke
See the Last Shadow Puppets duo sing with the Lust For Life singer.
00:16
