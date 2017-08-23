Arctic Monkeys' New Album: What We Know So Far...

Arctic Monkeys released their AM album in 2013, spawning singles such as Do I Wanna Know?, One For The Road and R U Mine?

With their last official Snap Out Of It single out in June 2014, Alex Turner and co. have kept fans guessing by enjoying a lengthy hiatus while they worked on other projects.

Turner released The Last Shadow Puppets' second studio album along with his bandmate Miles Kane, while Matt Helders joined Josh Homme in contributing to Iggy Pop's Post Pop Depression album... and even played on Lady Gaga's Joanne LP.

Now that the band have admitted to working on their sixth release, Radio X takes a look at everything we know about the as-yet-untitled LP so far.

Where was it written?

In December 2016, various members of the band were spotted out and about in Sheffield and according to reports, they admitted to one BBC reporter they were in the middle of writing new material.

By May it seemed they actually set about the task of rehearsing or recording some new songs, with Matt Helders posting a photo on Instagram which saw his drum kit set up and ready to go.

Meat & Potatoes // Leica M6 // #portra400 #35mm A post shared by Matt Helders (@cautioushorse) onMay 8, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Who will feature on it?

With Matt Helders boasting a close friend and collaborator in Queens Of The Stone Age's Josh Homme, and the fact that they both contributed to the other's last records, everything leads to the Know One Knows rocker appearing on this new album in some way.

While it's also fair to assume that Turner's Last Shadow Puppets bandmate could also be a shoo-in for album number six, a new contribution could come from Turner's recent protégé and songwriting partner Alexandra Savior, who released her Belladonna of Sadness album this year.

See Alex Turner and James Ford in the studio with Savior in her studio vid:

And then of course there's Lana Del Rey. The Video Games singer spends plenty of time with Alex Turner when he's in L.A and even revealed she almost formed a band with Miles Kane.

Plus, the the Lust For Life singer was captured doing a spot of karaoke with the pair back in February, so it wouldn't be far fetched to imagine them laying down some vocals for the Sheffield band's new record.

When is it coming out?

According to one fan, we can expect a new record by the end of this year.

Just last week, mega-fan Will Franco met Helders at a Royal Blood gig in Los Angeles and posted a pic with the Mardy Bum drummer.

A post shared by Will Franco (@scummyman) onAug 16, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

When asked in the comment section if he quizzed Helders about the new album, the fan replied: "I did. He told me hopefully by the end of the year "

See their conversation below:

So there you have it. That's everything we know about Arctic Monkeys new album so far.

While we wait for what will no doubt be an incredible sixth outing, why not listen to the whole of Arctic Monkeys debut on the ukulele?

Play Arctic Monkeys - Ukulele cover Eat.My.Uke has done it again! This time covering Arctic Monkeys awesome debut! 03:53

Credit: YouTube/EatMyUke