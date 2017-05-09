Are Arctic Monkeys Recording Their New Album Right Now?

It looks like Arctic Monkeys could be hard at work on their sixth album - the follow-up to 2013’s AM.

At Christmas, various members of the band were spotted out and about in Sheffield and they admitted to one BBC reporter that they were in the middle of writing new material.

Now it seems they have set about the task of either rehearsing or actually recording some new songs - as Matt Helders posted this rather tasty photo on Instagram this morning (Tuesday 9 May). It shows a drum kit set up and ready to go.

Meat & Potatoes // Leica M6 // #portra400 #35mm A post shared by Matt Helders (@cautioushorse) onMay 8, 2017 at 8:14pm PDT

Back in June 2016, Alex Turner told Radio X that there was “no rush” to get back in the studio to work on new songs, but “there will be at some point. I mean, we’ll see with that.”

To date, Arctic Monkeys have recorded five albums: their 2006 debut Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not, Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007), Humbug (2009), Suck It And See (2011) and AM (2013). The band's last official single was Snap Out Of It in June 2014.

Since then, Alex Turner has collaborated with Miles Kane on the second Last Shadow Puppets album Everything You've Come To Expect and worked with US singer Alexandra Savior, while Matt Helders guested on Iggy Pop's latest LP Post Pop Depression.