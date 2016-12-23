Are Arctic Monkeys Currently Making Their New Album In Sheffield?

23rd December 2016, 11:04

The members of the band have been seen in their hometown for the first time in AGES… Are they making the follow-up to AM?

Arctic Monkeys

The rumour mill is rife at the moment after sightings of Arctic Monkeys in their hometown of Sheffield.

Alex Turner, Matt Helders, Jamie Cook and Nick O’Malley have been spotted out and about in the bars and restaurants of the Yorkshire city, promoting speculation that they’re recording the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s AM album.

While they may simply be heading back to their families for the Christmas period, there’s no denying that the band have been pretty visible on the Sheffield streets and the Twittersphere has gone crazy.

Local BBC journalist Shamir Masri claims that the band are in town to start writing new material:

Back in June, Alex Turner told Radio X that there was “no rush” to get back in the studio to work on new songs, but “there will be at some point. I mean, we’ll see with that.”

Comments

MORE ON ARCTIC MONKEYS

Now Playing

The Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan

11am - 1pm

Email the show

Text 83836

The Kickabout with Johnny Vaughan

News