Alex Turner Gives Fan An Update On New Music

The new album is expected at some point in 2018, but now fans think it may be sooner!

New music from Arctic Monkeys is all anyone is talking about at the moment, and it looks like it could be arriving sooner than we thought.

A new album from the band is expected to drop imminently, with fresh excitement stirring when the Sheffield four piece announced a string of dates across Europe. Now, speaking with a fan, Turner has revealed something is coming "soon."

William Hann, who spotted singer at Heathrow airport, said "just met Al again. I can confirm the beard remains, but he gave away nothing about UK dates and said the single would be “soon”.

That's right, the beard remains.

See the tweet below.

@ArcticMonkeysUS just met Al again. I can confirm the beard remains, but he gave away nothing about UK dates and said the single would be “soon” pic.twitter.com/WY6DEzBgGc — William Hann (@williamhann86) March 5, 2018

Arctic Monkeys are playing a wave of European festivals this summer, including Glasgow's TRNSMT, and Budapest's Zsiget.

