Miles Kane: I’m Not On The Level Of Arctic Monkeys

Miles Kane & Alex Turner in The Last Shadow Puppets. Picture: Press

The Inhaler rocker has talked about his career goals and collaborating with Jamie T and Lana Del Rey on his new Coup De Grace album.

Miles Kane has compared himself to Arctic Monkeys and revealed he's nowhere near their level.

The Scouse rocker is a long-time friend and collaborator of the band and co-fronts The Last Shadow Puppets with his bezzie mate Alex Turner, but says he's got a way to go before he can achieve their success.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about his fellow rockers, he said: "We’re lucky to still be able to be doing it. I guess I’m grateful for that."

He added: "When you think about it, I’m not on the level they are by any stretch of the imagination. I’ve still got a very long way to go in my career. Hopefully, you get to where you want to go."

Arctic Monkeys 2018. Picture: Press

Kane has also talked about working with Lana Del Rey and Jamie T on his new Coup De Grace album.

Talking about working with Jamie T on "upbeat and sort of punky" tracks, he said: "It was amazing, in the first week we did about three tunes just in my apartment.

"[They have] a lot of words, which I don’t usually do - that was what Jamie T was sort of encouraging me on"

Jamie T. Picture: Press

Speaking about teaming up with Lana Del Rey on the record - which is named after the finishing move of WWE wrestler Finn Bálor - he said: "We’ve written a lot of songs together. One of them is on this album, and it’s fucking great."

Miles Kane will be embarking on UK tour dates, which kick off on 23 May at the Carlisle Brickyard and culminate in a homecoming gig at Liverpool Hangar 34 on 4 July.

A post shared by Miles Kane (@mileskane) on Mar 26, 2018 at 10:06am PDT

Meanwhile, Arctic Monkeys have announced the details of their sixth studio album this week.

Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino - which follows 2013's AM - will be released on 11 May 2018.

Watch Arctic Monkeys' new album teaser below: