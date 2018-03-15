Is The Arctic Monkeys New Album Due In May?

Arctic Monkeys. Picture: Press

After a fan bumped into Matt Helders, it looks like the new Arctic Monkeys album could be just around the corner.

The new album from Arctic Monkeys is easily the most hotly anticipated record of the year, and it looks like its arrival could be imminent.Although it had been confirmed that the LP was expected to drop in 2018, it now seems we could get our hands on new music as soon as May. Fan George Evans, who posted a selfie with drummer Matt Helders to Instagram, wrote "next AM album out in May."See the post below.

Another fan recently posted a photo with Alex Turner, which also stated that new music would "be coming soon".

Arctic Monkeys have also shared details of a string of festival and solo headline dates across Europe and North America.

Currently there is only one UK date confirmed, which is Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival.

