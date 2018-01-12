Halsey Has A Problem With Arctic Monkeys' First Gig Of 2018...

The US singer has hit out at the band's first announced festival appearance for its lack of female acts.

News of Arctic Monkeys first festival date of 2018 might be music to most people's ears, but Halsey isn't too impressed.

The Closer singer has hit out at the lack of female artists on the line-up for Firefly Music Festival, which sees the likes of Eminem, The Killers and the Do I Wanna Know? rockers on the bill.

Halsey - who previously played the festival in 2015 - wrote on Twitter: "Damn guys come onnnnnn. Where the women at ... This was one of my favourite festivals I’ve ever played and it’s a shame there’s not more females on the bill. With the exception of (the amazing) Sza, the first like 20 acts on the bill are men. It’s 2018, do better!!! (sic)"

Though Halsey isn't thrilled with the line-up, Arctic Monkeys eagle-eyed fans are hoping this announcement is only the beginning of the band's live dates.

An Instagram story was briefly shared, but quickly disappeared with the NME confirming it was "not from official sources." However, Reddit fans are speculating that it could represent the dates and co-ordinates of their next shows.

One fan by the name of salmon1 writes on the thread: "The numbers are dates and geographic coordinates.

"12/01 is somewhere in London near Waterloo Bridge

"30/05 is Primavera Sound".

They add:" 08/06 is Decibel Outdoor Festival

"00/06 (don't know how that's possible) is Firefly

"06/07 is Werchter

"13/07 is Mad Cool

Not sure this is even real but that's what the coordinates mean at least."

Meanwhile, in other very important Arctic Monkeys news, we can confirm that Alex Turner is still growing his beard.

Thanks to Talent Manager David Adcock, we have an image of the AM rocker with the foliage from what looks like his 32nd Birthday on Saturday (8 January).

While the beard continues to divide opinion, one thing all Arctic Monkeys fans can agree on is how excited we are for their next album.

Even Eleven from Stranger Things is desperate:

The as-yet-untitled record has been promised for this year, with bassist Nick O'Malley telling For The Ride that they'd "have problems" if it wasn't released in 2018.

