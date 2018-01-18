What Festivals Will Arctic Monkeys Play In 2018?

With Alex Turner and co. poised to release their sixth studio album this year, we give you the news, rumours and latest updates on where they'll be playing.

Arctic Monkeys' as-yet-untitled sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2013's AM is on its way, which can only mean one thing... Live dates in 2018!

CONFIRMED:

So far, Alex Turner and co. have announced their first headline gig at Firefly Festival, where they'll take to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware this June.

But where else could they be headed in 2018?

Let's examine the evidence from the latest news and rumours here:

Reading & Leeds

The Mardy Bum rockers are almost certainly going to play a massive show in the UK, and since there's no Glastonbury and they haven't played the twin festival in four years, 2018 would be the perfect year to headline. Plus Leeds is a neighbouring city to their native Sheffield, so it would practically be a homecoming show... well a West Yorkshire homecoming anyway!

TRNSMT Festival

It's already shaping up to be one of the biggest festivals of 2018, despite only being in its second year. And if that wasn't enough to keep TRNSMT firmly in Arctic Monkeys' sights, the Glasgow Green festival has added a whole weekend of fun this year.

The TRNSMT website boasts The Killers, Liam Gallagher and Stereophonics as confirmed headliners "so far," with line-ups still to be announced on Sunday 1 July and Friday 6 July. The odds are looking good.

Mad Cool

Earlier this week, the rumour mill went wild that the Spanish festival was set to announce them as one of their headliners. When the event posted this cryptic video, fans speculated that it represented Sheffield's 0114 area code.

However, today (18 January) the festival announced a different artist and hinted it would be their last, writing: "And finally... JACK WHITE!"

While the festival could be telling white lies, it's now looking slightly less likely that MadCool could be on Arctic Monkeys' tour calendar. Then again... it does seem quite unlikely that Jack White would take over headlining duties all alone.

Benicàssim

The Killers were the first act announced for the Spanish extravaganza back in December, and we expect that there's plenty more where that came from.

Arctic Monkeys have a bit of history with the event, headlining in 2007 and 2011, so a return to the Valencian music festival could be very much on the cards.

Rock Werchter 2018

An Instagram story was briefly shared this month, but quickly disappeared with NME confirming it was "not from official sources," but Reddit users were soon speculating it could represent the dates and co-ordinates of their next shows.

One fan by the name of salmon1 wrote on a thread: "12/01 is somewhere in London near Waterloo Bridge

"30/05 is Primavera Sound".

They add:" 08/06 is Decibel Outdoor Festival

"00/06 (don't know how that's possible) is Firefly

"06/07 is Werchter

"13/07 is Mad Cool"

So while this superfan gives another vote for Mad Cool festival, and "somewhere in London near Waterloo bridge," he also adds Decibel Outdoor and Rock Werchter to the list.

While it's unlikely Alex Turner and co. will end up at the Dutch dance music festival, it's looking pretty good for Rock Werchter, which the Monkeys headlined in both 2007 and 2014.

Plus, they've just announced Jack White AND are teasing "more news" in the very near future.

Primavera Sound The same goes for Primavera, which is yet to announce it line-up... Though they've already revealed it to 10 fans from around the world, and - if their response is anything to go by - it looks like it's gonna be huge. We invited 10 people from different countries to be the first ones to discover Primavera Sound's lineup for 2018. This is what happened.https://t.co/2uY7b6qUo2 pic.twitter.com/BBxfSnXjzG — Primavera Sound (@Primavera_Sound) December 19, 2017 Find out everything we know about Arctic Monkeys sixth album so far here.

