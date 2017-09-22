WATCH: Arctic Monkeys' Matt Helders Creates Music For Sheffield Bar

Matt Helders makes music for Sheffield bar Credit: Twitter/P_U_B_L_I_C_ 00:45

The establishment, which is set to open this autumn, has credited the AM drummer for creating the music on their advert.

Matt Helders has appeared to lend a hand to a bar opening in his native Sheffield by creating the music for its advert.

The Arctic Monkeys sticksman is credited on a video which was tweeted out by Public, alongside the caption: "Arriving in the Autumn..."

Arriving in the Autumn...



Design: Nick Deakin

Photography: India Hobson

Music: Matt Helders pic.twitter.com/vYFAVRAlUv — PUBLIC (@P_U_B_L_I_C_) September 21, 2017

The simple synth-laden beats are are quite the departure from what we're used to hearing from the Arctic Monkeys' man, and might be more at home on an album from The xx.

Meanwhile, Helders has clearly been busy of late, telling a fan we can hopefully expect a new Arctic Monkeys album in 2017.

According to mega-fan, Will Franco - who bumped into Helders at Royal Blood's gig at The Wiltern Theatre in L.A - the rocker confirmed their new album will drop "hopefully by the end of the year".

See Will, who chose his Instagram name based on the band's When the Sun Goes Down track, pose with the drummer below:

A post shared by Will Franco (@scummyman) onAug 16, 2017 at 10:55pm PDT

When asked in the comment section if he quizzed Helders about the new record, the fan replied: " I did. He told me hopefully by the end of the year".

See their conversation here:

While we can't confirm if the reports about the follow up to 2013's AM are true, one thing we can all agree on is that the band's frontman loves a bit of karaoke.

