Arctic Monkeys Have The Highest Selling Mercury Prize-Winning Album

Picture Gallery 21 Albums That Amazingly Never Won The Mercury Prize
The 2017 winner is announced tonight... But sometimes classic albums don't always make it to the last post. Radio X looks at the times when the greats don't always finish first.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Find out where the likes of previous winners PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Pulp came on the list.
The Mercury Prize isn't always given to the best-selling or No. 1 album of the year. But sometimes an album comes along which isn't just hugely popular, but is also critically acclaimed.
Arctic Monkeys debut, Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not, was one such album- and now it's turned out to be the highest-selling album to win a Mercury Prize too.
As the Official Charts report, the record - which spawned the likes of I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and Fake Tales of San Francisco - topped the list with 360,000 sold in its opening week alone, and just under 1.7 m shifted overall.
In second place was Pulp's a Different Class, which saw them pick up the prestigious prize in 1996 and sell approximately 1.3 m copies to date.
Also managing to sell over a million records were Franz Ferdinand and Elbow, who have managed to sell about 1.28m and 1.1 million copies respectively.
Arctic Monkeys - Ukulele cover
Eat.My.Uke has done it again! This time covering Arctic Monkeys awesome debut!
03:53
The 2017 winner is announced tonight... But sometimes classic albums don't always make it to the last post. Radio X looks at the times when the greats don't always finish first.
Arctic Monkeys' frontman Alex Turner is known for his acerbic and cynical lyrics. But his one liners are quite something too...
We know the follow-up to the band's 2013 record AM is on its way, but what else can we expect from their sixth studio album, and when can we expect it?
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
The Rolling Stones Paint It Black
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Everybody's On The Run
Morrissey First Of The Gang To Die
The Luther star might be one of the public's favourites to take on the role of 007, but he's convinced "no one wants it".
Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. have given their thoughts on the temperament of the U.S President in a new interview.
Comments
Powered by Facebook