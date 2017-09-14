Arctic Monkeys Have The Highest Selling Mercury Prize-Winning Album

Find out where the likes of previous winners PJ Harvey, Alt-J and Pulp came on the list.

Arctic Monkeys Whatever People Say I Am

The Mercury Prize isn't always given to the best-selling or No. 1 album of the year. But sometimes an album comes along which isn't just hugely popular, but is also critically acclaimed. 

Arctic Monkeys debut, Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not, was one such album- and now it's turned out to be the highest-selling album to win a Mercury Prize too. 

As the Official Charts report, the record - which spawned the likes of I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and Fake Tales of San Francisco - topped the list with 360,000 sold in its opening week alone, and just under 1.7 m shifted overall. 

In second place was Pulp's a Different Class, which saw them pick up the prestigious prize in 1996 and sell approximately 1.3 m copies to date.

Also managing to sell over a million records were Franz Ferdinand and Elbow, who have managed to sell about 1.28m and 1.1 million copies respectively. 

See the full ranking below: 

  1. Arctic Monkeys – Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not (2006)
  2. Pulp – Different Class (1996)
  3. Franz Ferdinand – S/T (2004)
  4. Elbow – The Seldom Seen Kid (2008)
  5. Portishead – Dummy (1995)
  6. M People – Elegant Slumming (1994)
  7. Primal Scream – Screamadelica (1992)
  8. The XX – S/T (2010)
  9. Ms Dynamite – A Little Deeper (2002)
  10. Gomez – Bring It On (1998)
  11. Badly Drawn Boy – The Hour of Bewilderbeast (2000)
  12. Alt-J – An Awesome Wave (2012)
  13. Klaxons – Myths of the Near Future (2007)
  14. Roni Size/Reprazent – New Forms (1997)
  15. Suede – Suede (1993)
  16. Dizzee Rascal – Boy In Da Corner (2003)
  17. PJ Harvey – Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea (2001)
  18. Antony & The Johnsons – I am a Bird Now (2005)
  19. PJ Harvey – Let England Shake (2011)
  20. Skepta – Konnichiwa (2016)
  21. Talvin Singh – OK (1999)
  22. James Blake – Overgrown (2013)
  23. Benjamin Clementine – At Least For Now (2015)
  24. Young Fathers – Dead (2014)
  25. Speech Debelle – Speech Therapy (2009)
The 2017 Hyundai Mercury Prize award ceremony takes place tonight (14 September) at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith.

