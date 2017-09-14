Arctic Monkeys Have The Highest Selling Mercury Prize-Winning Album

The Mercury Prize isn't always given to the best-selling or No. 1 album of the year. But sometimes an album comes along which isn't just hugely popular, but is also critically acclaimed.

Arctic Monkeys debut, Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not, was one such album- and now it's turned out to be the highest-selling album to win a Mercury Prize too.

As the Official Charts report, the record - which spawned the likes of I Bet You Look Good on the Dancefloor and Fake Tales of San Francisco - topped the list with 360,000 sold in its opening week alone, and just under 1.7 m shifted overall.

In second place was Pulp's a Different Class, which saw them pick up the prestigious prize in 1996 and sell approximately 1.3 m copies to date.

Also managing to sell over a million records were Franz Ferdinand and Elbow, who have managed to sell about 1.28m and 1.1 million copies respectively.

See the full ranking below: