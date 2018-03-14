Arctic Monkeys Confirm New Headline Festival Slots

14 March 2018, 10:01

Alex Turner Arctic Monkeys 2014

Alex Turner and co. have been confirmed to top the bill at Osheaga festival, alongside Travis Scott and Florence + The Machine.

Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed as headliners for Osheaga 2018.

The 505 rockers will play the Canadian festival, which takes place at Park Jean Drapeau, on Saturday 4 August with American star Travis Scott topping the bill on Friday 4 August, while fellow Brits Florence + The Machine will close the event on Sunday 5 August. 

Also playing the music and arts festival are the likes of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Blondie, James Bay, The National and James Blake.

The news comes as Alex Turner and co. announced North American dates for 2018, and a date at Les Nuitsde Fourviere, which takes place in Lyon, France.

Alex Turner has also appeared to make fans very happy when it comes to reports of their new album, after giving a fan an update on the follow-up to 2013's AM.

William Hann, who spotted singer at Heathrow airport, said "just met Al again. I can confirm the beard remains, but he gave away nothing about UK dates and said the single would be “soon”.

That's right, the beard remains.

See the tweet below.

Recently speaking with Radio X, Tom Grennan revealed he once had a VERY awkward exchange with the Arctic Monkeys frontman. Take a look below.

Watch Arctic Monkeys' debut album performed on the ukulele:
 
 
BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty Images

