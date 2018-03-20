Arctic Monkeys Announce Vinyl Edition Of Debut Album

Whatever People Say I Am That’s What I’m Not is to get a limited run in “smoke-coloured” vinyl…

While we kick our heels and wait the imminent arrival of the sixth Arctic Monkeys album, here’s some tasty news on Sheffield’s finest.

Matt Helders has told a fan that the as-yet-untitled LP will be released “in May”, so fans are hoping to hear some new music soon. With the band set to kick off their 2018 on 5 May in Hollywood and a slot at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival in July, the buzz around Arctic Monkeys is at an all time high.

Subscription service Vinyl Me, Please is offering a very limited deluxe vinyl edition of the band’s 2006 debut album Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not next month.

The album has been pressed in 180-gram “smoke” coloured vinyl, which carries on the theme of smoking from the sleeve’s famous cover and label.

The record comes with a 16-page booklet and an art print designed by Ben Sellon.

The company says: “This album could be a blueprint for an imagined future; a reminiscence of the past; or your existence now. No matter where you are in your life, this album will always make sense and resonate, and that is Arctic Monkeys’ true achievement.”

Get your order in soon - to be in with a chance of getting a copy, you’ll need to have signed up with the Vinyl Me Please service by 15 April.