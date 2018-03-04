Arctic Monkeys Announce More European Dates

4 March 2018, 17:42

Arctic Monkeys 2014

Where else will Alex Turner and co be performing this summer…?

Arctic Monkeys have announced further European dates for summer 2018.

The band are set to return soon with their as-yet-unannounced sixth album this year and have already lined up some festival appearances, including Scotland’s TRNSMT on 1 July.

The band will now play the following shows:

22 May Columbiahalle, Berlin
26 May Caver, Rome
29 May Le Zenith, Paris
4 June Mediolanum Forum, Milan
26 June Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf
27 June Royal Arena, Copenhagen

Tickets go on sale at 9am (GMT) on Friday 9 March. Support on all dates comes from Cameron Avery.

