Arctic Monkeys Announce More European Dates

Where else will Alex Turner and co be performing this summer…?

Arctic Monkeys have announced further European dates for summer 2018.

Pleased to announce 6 European headline shows in May/June 2018 - support from @cameronavery - tickets on sale 9am(GMT) on Friday 9th March - https://t.co/j1hCeXFZBM pic.twitter.com/hroUBZ76al — Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) 4 March 2018

The band are set to return soon with their as-yet-unannounced sixth album this year and have already lined up some festival appearances, including Scotland’s TRNSMT on 1 July.

The band will now play the following shows:

22 May Columbiahalle, Berlin

26 May Caver, Rome

29 May Le Zenith, Paris

4 June Mediolanum Forum, Milan

26 June Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf

27 June Royal Arena, Copenhagen

Tickets go on sale at 9am (GMT) on Friday 9 March. Support on all dates comes from Cameron Avery.