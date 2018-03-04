Arctic Monkeys Announce More European Dates
4 March 2018, 17:42
Where else will Alex Turner and co be performing this summer…?
Arctic Monkeys have announced further European dates for summer 2018.
Pleased to announce 6 European headline shows in May/June 2018 - support from @cameronavery - tickets on sale 9am(GMT) on Friday 9th March - https://t.co/j1hCeXFZBM pic.twitter.com/hroUBZ76al— Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) 4 March 2018
The band are set to return soon with their as-yet-unannounced sixth album this year and have already lined up some festival appearances, including Scotland’s TRNSMT on 1 July.
The band will now play the following shows:
22 May Columbiahalle, Berlin
26 May Caver, Rome
29 May Le Zenith, Paris
4 June Mediolanum Forum, Milan
26 June Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf
27 June Royal Arena, Copenhagen
Tickets go on sale at 9am (GMT) on Friday 9 March. Support on all dates comes from Cameron Avery.