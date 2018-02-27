Will Arctic Monkeys Turn Up At QOTSA's Finsbury Park Gig?

With the news that Miles Kane and Brody Dalle areheaded to Queens of the Stone Age's London gig, we examine whether Alex Turner and co. could drop by.

Queens of the Stone Age have added new acts to their star-studded Finsbury Park show this summer.

Despite the gig - which will take place on Saturday 30 June - already boasts impressive support acts in Iggy Pop, The Hives and Deap Vally on the bill, the list of rockers set to play just gets bigger and bigger.

Josh Homme's wife and fellow rocker Brody Dalle has just been confirmed for her first comeback at the gig, and joins Miles Kane in being newly added to the bill.

This begs the question... could some or all of Arctic Monkeys be headed to the London park this summer? So far, it's definitely a possibility.

Josh Homme has produced and worked with the band on their last three albums, and collaborated and toured with drummer Matt Helders for Iggy Pop's Post Pop Depression album, so they're already like one big happy musical family.

Miles Kane is obviously close to the Sheffield rockers, working with bandmate Alex Turner on their Last Shadow Puppets side project, and generally just loving each other like brothers.

A quick glance on the Arctic Monkeys website confirms the rockers will play Germany's Hurricane Festival, which takes place from 22-24 June, with a space being left before their TRNSMT appearance 1 July.

While a set might be a bit too much to expect from the Arabella rockers one day before their headline slot at the Glasgow festival, it's not insane to think Alex Turner might pop by for a cheeky bit of on stage banter with Miles, or that Matt Helders could get on the drum kit behind Iggy Pop.

Whatever the band are planning for the UK this year, it seems that standalone gigs are very much on the cards.

When Reading & Leeds boss Melvin Benn discussed why Arctic Monkeys aren't on the bill, he told the BBC: "Not really. The Arctic Monkeys have headlined Reading and Leeds twice before so they're an act we're always talking to.

"Was it ever likely for this year? No, it wasn't. They've got their own plans."

This is where the sample for Arctic Monkeys' 505 comes from:

Lead photo credit: Alex Turner: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Firefly Music Festival, Josh Homme: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images