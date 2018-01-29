Arctic Monkeys Drop 2018 Festival Schedule & UK Date
29 January 2018, 13:06
Alex Turner and co. have confirmed their huge festival dates for this summer, including their first headline UK show.
Arctic Monkeys have dropped their huge calendar of festival dates this year, including their first and only UK date so far at TRNSMT 2018.
Following the announcement this morning (29 January) that the band were set to headline Primavera Sound festival, they've now confirmed a further 13 dates across Europe this summer.
Taking to Twitter, Alex Turner and co. wrote: "We're pleased to announce our 2018 festival dates. Full information at http://arcticmonkeys.com "
We're pleased to announce our 2018 festival dates. Full information at https://t.co/j1hCeXFZBM pic.twitter.com/0LSBftUUZb— Arctic Monkeys (@ArcticMonkeys) January 29, 2018
Their website then showcased the full list of dates, which include the likes of Rock Werchter on 8 July, NOS Alive on 12 July and Szigest Festival on 14 August 2018.
See Arctic Monkeys full 2018 Festival dates below:
2 June - Primavera Sound, Barcelona
8 June - Best Kept Secret, Netherlands
14-17 June - Firefly Festival, US
22-24 June - Southside Festival, Germany
22-24 June - Hurricane Festival. Germany
1 July - TRNSMT Festival, Glasgow
4 July - Open’er Festival, Poland
6 July - Rockwave Festival, Athens
8 July - Rock Werchter, Belgium
12 July - NOS Alive, Lisbon
13 July Mad Cool, Madrid
8 August Oya, Norway
9-11 August Way Out West Festival, Sweden
11 August Flow Festival, Finland
14 August Sziget Festival, Hungary