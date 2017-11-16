Alex Turner's Jacket Just Made The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame...

The Arctic Monkeys frontman's clobber will feature in a collection at the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame museum.

The garment - which is part of the Right Here, Right Now collection - is among several pieces from modern artists to be featured at the museum in Cleveland, Ohio.

According to cleveland.com, the jacket was worn by the Do I Wanna Know? singer during Arctic Monkeys 2013-14 AM tour.

Music fans can also take a peek at a variety of donated items from The Black Keys, Bruno Mars, Sia, The Struts and Many More.

Watch Alex Turner sing Santana's Smooth at karaoke, courtesy of @binauralblog's Twitter:

Meanwhile, the band set to release their sixth studio album is set to be released in 2018.

According to motorcycle website For The Ride, Arctic Monkeys bassist Nick O'Malley visited them just "before recording began on the eagerly anticipated sixth album".

The outlet added that the Brianstorm rocker confirmed the album would be out next year, saying: "if it isn't we've got problems".

It has also been rumoured that the Sheffield band could be set for a huge UK festival date.

Fans began speculating after Glasgow's TRNSMT Festival shared a video last month, which that appeared to mash the festival's logo with the band's AM artwork.

Take a look below and decide for yourself.

TRNSMT Festival 2018 takes place next year in Glasgow from July 6th - 8th.



Listen to Arctic Monkeys' entire debut album on ukulele, courtesy of Eat My Uke: