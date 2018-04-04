As we await the release of Arctic Monkeys' sixth album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, we look back at their first five studio releases. Which of their LPs deserves the top spot? Find out here...

Suck It And See (2011) Arctic Monkeys - Suck It And See. Picture: Artwork Well… something has to come last doesn’t it? Arctic Monkeys' fourth album, which was produced by long-time collaborator James Ford, saw the band cut back from the heavier production of Humbug and opt for a more laid-back approach-with much of it recorded in live takes. Written in New York and London and recorded in LA, the album boats solid tracks in Black Treacle and Don’t Sit Down ‘Cause I’ve Moved Your Chair, which sees them ditch those dangerous riffs for more a psychedelic sound. However, it still doesn’t quite make the same impact as their other completed works. Plus, we’re giving them a D for effort when it comes to that album artwork…

Favourite Worst Nightmare (2007) Arctic Monkeys - Favourite Worst Nightmare. Picture: Artwork There’s no denying that Favourite Worst Nightmare packs a serious punch. After all, trying to better one of the most successful debut albums of all time meant the Sheffield rockers had to come fighting. Aggressive and unapologetic in the likes of its opener Brianstorm, Alex Turner didn’t forget about those lyrics we’d fell in love with in their debut, giving us some unforgettable lines in the likes of Fluorescent Adolescent and Teddy Picker. Their sophomore album may not be their very best, but it’s still produced some of the band’s best-loved tracks.

Humbug (2009) Arctic Monkeys - Humbug. Picture: Artwork The Josh Homme-produced LP saw the band take on the sounds of the California desert and experiment with more instruments than ever before. The sumptuous My Propeller and the goullish Crying Lightning and The Jeweller’s Hands are just some examples of the mystical affect which came about as a result of their heavier production techniques and more layered sound. Packed with xylophones, glockenspiels and keyboards galore, this album took the rockers up another notch, and prepared us for what was eventually to come in 2013… Plus it produced an undeniable fan favourite in Cornerstone.

AM (2013) Arctic Monkeys - AM. Picture: Artwork A favourite among the fans and the critics alike, AM proved how committed Arctic Monkeys were to innovating. Just when we thought we had a hold on their sound, Alex Turner and co. came along and completely blew our minds again. Taking influences from Hip-Hop and R&B, AM saw the band shrug off their kings of indie rock’n’ roll status and reach higher and further than they ever had before. Tracks in Do I Wanna Know?, Are U Mine? and Why’d You Only Call Me When You’re High? are perfect examples of a band who’d experienced immense success, seen the world, and grown up as a result.