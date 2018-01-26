WATCH: If Arctic Monkeys' LPs Were The Mighty Boosh Episodes

26 January 2018, 17:22

Come with us now on a journey through time and space...

Let's face it. We've all been dying for Arctic Monkeys to drop album number six.

The follow-up to 2013's AM really can't come quickly enough but, while we wait (im)patiently for it to drop, we've still got five LPs to keep us entertained.

That's got us thinking... have you ever wondered what all five of Arctic Monkeys albums would look like as an episode of The Mighty Boosh?

Well, watch our video above and wonder no more!

You are very welcome.

