WATCH: Arcade Fire Release Creature Comfort Video

16th June 2017, 14:39

Track is the second cut to be taken from their forthcoming Everything Now album.

Arcade Fire have dropped their latest visuals.

Creature Comforts is the next cut to come from their Everything Now LP, which is set for release on 28 July 2017.

The track was teased earlier in the week by the Canadian outfit using a mock cereal advertisement campaign. 

Meanwhile the outfit, are set to play two intimate gigs at London's York Hall on the 4 and 6 of July, before heading to Castlefield Bowl on 6 July where they will play the Sounds Of The City festival.

The full line-up for Sounds Of The City 2017 is as follows, with more special guests to be announced.

  • Friday 30 June - Richard Ashcroft 
  • Saturday 1 July - Haçienda Classical
  • Sunday 2 July - The Levellers and The Waterboys + very special guests Billy Bragg and Dreadzone
  • Thursday 6 July - Arcade Fire plus special guests
  • Friday 7 July - James plus special guests
  • Saturday 8 July - Blossoms plus special guests The Coral, Rory Wynne and Touts

