WATCH: Arcade Fire Release Creature Comfort Video

Arcade Fire have dropped their latest visuals.

Creature Comforts is the next cut to come from their Everything Now LP, which is set for release on 28 July 2017.

Watch it here:

The track was teased earlier in the week by the Canadian outfit using a mock cereal advertisement campaign.

Meanwhile the outfit, are set to play two intimate gigs at London's York Hall on the 4 and 6 of July, before heading to Castlefield Bowl on 6 July where they will play the Sounds Of The City festival.

The full line-up for Sounds Of The City 2017 is as follows, with more special guests to be announced.