WATCH: Arcade Fire Release Creature Comfort Video

Watch Arcade Fire Drop New Single Everything Now
Take a listen to the remarkable Everything Now, the latest from Win Butler and co.
Track is the second cut to be taken from their forthcoming Everything Now album.
Arcade Fire have dropped their latest visuals.
Creature Comforts is the next cut to come from their Everything Now LP, which is set for release on 28 July 2017.
Watch it here:
The track was teased earlier in the week by the Canadian outfit using a mock cereal advertisement campaign.
. @EverythingNowCo pic.twitter.com/zYaovMPDPH— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 14, 2017
Meanwhile the outfit, are set to play two intimate gigs at London's York Hall on the 4 and 6 of July, before heading to Castlefield Bowl on 6 July where they will play the Sounds Of The City festival.
The full line-up for Sounds Of The City 2017 is as follows, with more special guests to be announced.
