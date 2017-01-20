WATCH: Arcade Fire Unveil Anti-Trump Song I Give You Power

Arcade Fire have debuted new song I Give You Power, featuring gospel and blues singer Mavis Staples.

The track - which was released on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration - is said to be anti-Trump and have a message of solidarity in troubled times.

Watch it below:

All proceeds from the song go to the American Civil Liberties Union, who are campaigning for Donald Trump release his tax documents.

Posting a link to the video on social media, the Canadian outfit wrote: "It's never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other."

The band have also switched their profile images on their social media channels, suggesting the below could be the artwork to an upcoming record.

Meanwhile, the Reflektor band are set to headline Isle Of Wight Festival 2017, making it their UK festival exclusive this year.

They will join Run DMC, David Guetta and Rod Stewart in headlining the five-day event, which takes place from on 8-12 June.

Other recently announced acts include Kaiser Chiefs, Texas and Nothing But Thieves.