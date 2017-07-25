Arcade Fire Respond To Hipster Dress Code Reports

Arcade Fire have shared a statement regarding the dress code for their upcoming album release gig.

The Everything Now outfit are set to play Brooklyn's Grand Prospect Hall to launch their fifth studio album on Friday (28 July), and - according to Consequence of Sound - ticket holders were told not to wear "shorts, large logos, flip flops, tank tops, crop tops, baseball hats, solid white or red clothing".

The email also suggested guests would be asked to hand in their cameras and smartphones upon entry, which obviously caused much consternation.

However, it seems that it was all just one big joke on the part of the band, as an official statement was issued on Twitter which later claimed to be the work "social media manager," Tannis Wright.

See their tweet below:

Statement faxed in from Tannis Wright, social media strategist for @EverythingNowCo re: Brooklyn "rules." pic.twitter.com/pqgrT3JBwj — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017

Arcade Fire then tweeted in response to Stereogum: "Band announces, "Wear whatever you want to any show." This has been an actual band announcement".





Band announces, "Wear whatever you want to any show." This has been an actual band announcement https://t.co/2jtHzHojJD — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) July 24, 2017

Judging from their tongue-in-cheek tweet about a "faxed in" statement, and its ridiculously cavalier content which would get any social media manager sacked, it's all just a bit of fun from the Canadian outfit.

They may be keen to joke around on social media, but the band have proved to be nothing but business when it comes to their live shows.

After headlining Isle Of Wight Festival last month, the band played two intimate shows at London's York Hall, where they gave a stunning set to an VIP-filled crowd.

Watch them perform Rebellion (Lies) here in a video taken by Radio X's Dan O'Connell:

Play Arcade Fire - Rebellion (Lies) at London's York Hall See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig. 00:28

The audience - which boasted celebrity guests in Woody Harrelson, Jude Law and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy - were asked to turn on their phone torches for an infectious rendition of Reflektor.

Watch our clip of the moment here:

Play Arcade Fire play Reflektor at London's York Hall See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig. 00:53

Their encore also saw them lead the crowd in a chorus of "aahs" for Wake Up.

Watch it below:

Play Arcade Fire - Wake Up at London's York Hall See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig. 00:26

The We Used To Wait outfit also played Manchester's Castlefield Bowl as part of Sounds Of The City 2017.

Watch the crowd singalong to Wake Up in a video shot by Jon Mo.

Play Arcade Fire - Wake Up (live in Manchester) Live from Castlefield Bowl, 6 July 2017. 00:41

A welcome surprise came in the form of a short cover of Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us apart, which came after their last track Neon Bible.

Watch it here:

If that wasn't enough excitement for one summer, Win Butler and co. have also announced UK and Irish tour dates for April 2018, where they will perform "in the round.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 28 July from 9am.

See Arcade Fire's 2018 UK and Ireland dates: