Listen To Arcade Fire's Signs Of Life Track

Watch WATCH: Arcade Fire Share Everything Now Album Tracklist
The Canadian outfit have released the details of their new LP ahead of their London and Manchester dates next month.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
Hear the next song to come from their forthcoming Everything Now album.
Arcade Fire have released their Signs Of Life single.
Listen to it here:
The @EverythingNowCo is pleased to announce the latest track from Arcade Fire, “Signs Of Life.” https://t.co/MHN0d34ge6 pic.twitter.com/KrypLt5Aoy— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 30, 2017
This follows the band releasing their tracklist for the album in a video yesterday, which includes a whopping three versions of their title track, Everything Now.
See it here:
Arcade Fire - Everything Now album tracklist
The Canadian outfit share details of new album.
00:22
They've also gone all-out when it comes to advertising their new album, in a campaign which they've dubbed "expensive but worth it".
Expensive but worth it pic.twitter.com/LyYkrrc3rf— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 28, 2017
Meanwhile, Arcade Fire are set to play two intimate shows at London's York Hall on 4 and 5 July, shortly followed by a huge headline show at Castlefield Bowl as part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City.
1. Everything_Now (continued)
2. Everything Now
3. Signs of Life
4. Creature Comfort
5. Peter Pan
6. Chemistry
7. Infinite Content
8. Infinite_Content
9. Electric Blue
10. Good God Damn
11. Put Your Money On Me
12. We Don’t Deserve Love
13. Everything Now (continued)
The Canadian outfit have released the details of their new LP ahead of their London and Manchester dates next month.
Track is the second cut to be taken from their forthcoming Everything Now album.
Take a listen to the remarkable Everything Now, the latest from Win Butler and co.
10am - 1pm
Text 83936
Kasabian Bless This Acid House
The Rolling Stones Gimme Shelter
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds A.K.A. What A Life
The song comes free when Gallagher's forthcoming debut solo album, As You Were, is pre-ordered.
The Oasis legend has painstakingly shared the running order for his forthcoming debut solo album.
Comments
Powered by Facebook