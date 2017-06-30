Listen To Arcade Fire's Signs Of Life Track

Arcade Fire have released their Signs Of Life single.

Listen to it here:

The @EverythingNowCo is pleased to announce the latest track from Arcade Fire, “Signs Of Life.” https://t.co/MHN0d34ge6 pic.twitter.com/KrypLt5Aoy — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 30, 2017

This follows the band releasing their tracklist for the album in a video yesterday, which includes a whopping three versions of their title track, Everything Now.

See it here:

Play Arcade Fire - Everything Now album tracklist The Canadian outfit share details of new album. 00:22

They've also gone all-out when it comes to advertising their new album, in a campaign which they've dubbed "expensive but worth it".



Expensive but worth it pic.twitter.com/LyYkrrc3rf — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire are set to play two intimate shows at London's York Hall on 4 and 5 July, shortly followed by a huge headline show at Castlefield Bowl as part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City.

SEE THE FULL TRACKLIST FOR ARCADE FIRE'S EVERYTHING NOW:

1. Everything_Now (continued)

2. Everything Now

3. Signs of Life

4. Creature Comfort

5. Peter Pan

6. Chemistry

7. Infinite Content

8. Infinite_Content

9. Electric Blue

10. Good God Damn

11. Put Your Money On Me

12. We Don’t Deserve Love

13. Everything Now (continued)