Listen To Arcade Fire's Signs Of Life Track

30th June 2017, 10:55

Hear the next song to come from their forthcoming Everything Now album.

Arcade Fire Signs Of Life artwork

Arcade Fire have released their Signs Of Life single.  

Listen to it here: 

This follows the band releasing their tracklist for the album in a video yesterday, which includes a whopping three versions of their title track, Everything Now.

See it here:

Arcade Fire - Everything Now album tracklist

The Canadian outfit share details of new album.

00:22

They've also gone all-out when it comes to advertising their new album, in a campaign which they've dubbed "expensive but worth it".

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire are set to play two intimate shows at London's York Hall on 4 and 5 July, shortly followed by a huge headline show at Castlefield Bowl as part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City.

SEE THE FULL TRACKLIST FOR ARCADE FIRE'S EVERYTHING NOW:

1. Everything_Now (continued)

2. Everything Now

3. Signs of Life

4. Creature Comfort

5. Peter Pan

6. Chemistry

7. Infinite Content

8. Infinite_Content

9. Electric Blue

10. Good God Damn

11. Put Your Money On Me

12. We Don’t Deserve Love

13. Everything Now (continued)

Arcade Fire

