Arcade Fire Drop New Single Everything Now

The Canadian collective have dropped their brand new single, Everything Now, which is taken from the album of the same name.

There's also an "Infinite Content" filled new website at www.everythingnow.com .

Copies of the record have been on sale at this weekend’s Primavera festival, where the band headline on Saturday 3 June.

The new material has a definite 1970s disco feel and has been produced in collaboration with Thomas Bangalter, (one half of Daft Punk), Markus Dravs (of Coldplay and Mumford And Sons fame) and Steve Mackay (Pulp, MIA).

The band’s follow up to 2013’s well-received Reflektor album, Everything Now will be released on 28 July.

Arcade Fire’s last release was the one-off anti-Trump single I Give You Power in January, which saw the band collaborate with soul singer Mavis Staples.

The band will play a series of UK shows kicking off next week:

ARCADE FIRE'S 2017 UK SHOWS

Wednesday 7 June 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thursday 8 June 2017 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange

Saturday 10 June 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tuesday 13 June 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wednesday 14 June 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Tuesday 4 July 2017 - LONDON YORK HALL

Wednesday 5 July 2017 - LONDON HALL

Thursday 6 July 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

Tickets are on sale now.