Arcade Fire Drop New Single Everything Now

Arcade Fire Announce London Shows
The Canadian outfit have confirmed two dates ahead of their headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.
Arcade Fire - Everything Now (Official Video)
Take a listen to the remarkable Everything Now, the latest from Win Butler and co.
The Canadian collective have dropped their brand new single, Everything Now, which is taken from the album of the same name.
There's also an "Infinite Content" filled new website at www.everythingnow.com .
Copies of the record have been on sale at this weekend’s Primavera festival, where the band headline on Saturday 3 June.
The new material has a definite 1970s disco feel and has been produced in collaboration with Thomas Bangalter, (one half of Daft Punk), Markus Dravs (of Coldplay and Mumford And Sons fame) and Steve Mackay (Pulp, MIA).
The band’s follow up to 2013’s well-received Reflektor album, Everything Now will be released on 28 July.
Arcade Fire’s last release was the one-off anti-Trump single I Give You Power in January, which saw the band collaborate with soul singer Mavis Staples.
The band will play a series of UK shows kicking off next week:
Wednesday 7 June 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall
Thursday 8 June 2017 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange
Saturday 10 June 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park
Tuesday 13 June 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park
Wednesday 14 June 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle
Tuesday 4 July 2017 - LONDON YORK HALL
Wednesday 5 July 2017 - LONDON HALL
Thursday 6 July 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl
Tickets are on sale now.
