WATCH: Arcade Fire End London Stint With Stunning York Hall Set

Listen Listen To Arcade Fire's Signs Of Life Track
Hear the next song to come from their forthcoming Everything Now album.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
See Win Butler and co. play the second and final night of their intimate Bethnal Green gigs.
Arcade Fire played the second of their two intimate London shows last night, where they treated fans to a career-spanning set at York Hall.
The band opened their set at the Bethnal Green venue with their comeback single Everything Now, which is taken from their forthcoming album of the same name, before launching into favourites from their Funeral album.
Watch them perform Rebellion (Lies) here:
Arcade Fire - Rebellion (Lies) at London's York Hall
See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.
00:28
The audience - which boasted celebrity guests in Woody Harrelson, Jude Law and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy were asked to turn on their phone torches for an infectious rendition of Reflektor.
Watch our clip of the moment here:
Arcade Fire play Reflektor at London's York Hall
See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.
00:53
Their encore saw them lead the crowd in a chorus of "aahs" for Wake Up.
Watch it here:
Arcade Fire - Wake Up at London's York Hall
See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.
00:26
The We Used To Wait outfit will play Manchester's Castlefield Bowl tonight (6 July) as part of Sounds Of The City 2017.
Headline acts for the Manchester festival have included Richard Ashcroft, who played Verve classics as well as his solo material.
Watch the crowd react to the opening of Bitter Sweet Symphony here:
Crowds go wild as Richard Ashcroft begins Bitter Sweet Symphony
See our clip of his show for Manchester Sounds Of The City 2017.
00:23
See Arcade Fire's York Hall setlist, via setlist.fm:
Hear the next song to come from their forthcoming Everything Now album.
The Canadian outfit have released the details of their new LP ahead of their London and Manchester dates next month.
Track is the second cut to be taken from their forthcoming Everything Now album.
4pm - 7pm
Text 83936
Royal Blood Lights Out
The Kooks Naive
Kings Of Leon Molly's Chambers
Caleb and Nathan Followill told Radio X's Gordon Smart how their children react to their music.
The event is scheduled to take place at the end of June next year.
Comments
Powered by Facebook