WATCH: Arcade Fire End London Stint With Stunning York Hall Set

Arcade Fire played the second of their two intimate London shows last night, where they treated fans to a career-spanning set at York Hall.

The band opened their set at the Bethnal Green venue with their comeback single Everything Now, which is taken from their forthcoming album of the same name, before launching into favourites from their Funeral album.

Watch them perform Rebellion (Lies) here:

The audience - which boasted celebrity guests in Woody Harrelson, Jude Law and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy were asked to turn on their phone torches for an infectious rendition of Reflektor.

Watch our clip of the moment here:

Their encore saw them lead the crowd in a chorus of "aahs" for Wake Up.

Watch it here:

The We Used To Wait outfit will play Manchester's Castlefield Bowl tonight (6 July) as part of Sounds Of The City 2017.

Headline acts for the Manchester festival have included Richard Ashcroft, who played Verve classics as well as his solo material.

Watch the crowd react to the opening of Bitter Sweet Symphony here:

See Arcade Fire's York Hall setlist, via setlist.fm: