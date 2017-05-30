Arcade Fire Announce London Shows

Arcade Fire have announced two new shows in London.

The Reflektor outfit will play London York Hall in Bethnal Green on the 4th and 5th of July respectively.

— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) May 30, 2017

The dates will follow their headline slot at Isle Of Wight festival 2017, and proceed their Sounds Of The City gig, which takes place on 6 July 2017 at Castlefield Bowl.

The mini-festival will also play host to the likes of James, Blossoms, the Levellers & The Waterboys and Hacienda Classical.

The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft also takes to the stage at the famous venue on Friday 30 June, with tickets for his show available now.

SEE ARCADE FIRE'S UK SHOWS HERE:

Wednesday 7 June 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall

Thursday 8 June 2017 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange

Saturday 10 June 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park

Tuesday 13 June 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park

Wednesday 14 June 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle

Tuesday 4 July 2017 - LONDON YORK HALL

Wednesday 5 July 2017 - LONDON HALL

Thursday 6 July 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

Not to be outdone, Win Butler and co will also play two warm-up shows in quite unexpected venues, visiting Scunthorpe's Baths Hall and the Edinburgh's Corn exchange.