Arcade Fire Announce London Shows

30th May 2017, 11:57

The Canadian outfit have confirmed two dates ahead of their headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.

Arcade Fire 2017

Arcade Fire have announced two new shows in London.

The Reflektor outfit will play London York Hall in Bethnal Green on the 4th and 5th of  July respectively.

The dates will follow their headline slot at Isle Of Wight festival 2017, and proceed their Sounds Of The City gig, which takes place on 6 July 2017 at Castlefield Bowl. 

The mini-festival will also play host to the likes of James, Blossoms, the Levellers & The Waterboys and Hacienda Classical.

The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft also takes to the stage at the famous venue on Friday 30 June, with tickets for his show available now. 

SEE ARCADE FIRE'S UK SHOWS HERE:

Wednesday 7 June 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall
Thursday 8 June  2017 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange
Saturday 10 June 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park
Tuesday 13 June 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park
Wednesday 14 June 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle
Tuesday 4 July 2017 - LONDON YORK HALL
Wednesday 5 July 2017 - LONDON HALL 
Thursday 6 July 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

Not to be outdone, Win Butler and co will also play two warm-up shows in quite unexpected venues, visiting Scunthorpe's Baths Hall and the Edinburgh's Corn exchange.

