Arcade Fire Announce London Shows

Watch Arcade Fire Are Playing Somewhere REALLY Unexpected...
The Canadian outfit will play two extra UK dates before headlining Isle Of Wight and Sounds Of The City 2017.
The Canadian outfit have confirmed two dates ahead of their headline show at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl.
Arcade Fire have announced two new shows in London.
The Reflektor outfit will play London York Hall in Bethnal Green on the 4th and 5th of July respectively.
JULY 4th & 5th: LONDON YORK HALL
On sale Wednesday May 31st at 9am pic.twitter.com/oCzenf4cQJ
The dates will follow their headline slot at Isle Of Wight festival 2017, and proceed their Sounds Of The City gig, which takes place on 6 July 2017 at Castlefield Bowl.
The mini-festival will also play host to the likes of James, Blossoms, the Levellers & The Waterboys and Hacienda Classical.
The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft also takes to the stage at the famous venue on Friday 30 June, with tickets for his show available now.
Wednesday 7 June 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall
Thursday 8 June 2017 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange
Saturday 10 June 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park
Tuesday 13 June 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park
Wednesday 14 June 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle
Tuesday 4 July 2017 - LONDON YORK HALL
Wednesday 5 July 2017 - LONDON HALL
Thursday 6 July 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl
Not to be outdone, Win Butler and co will also play two warm-up shows in quite unexpected venues, visiting Scunthorpe's Baths Hall and the Edinburgh's Corn exchange.
ARCADE FIRE EUROPEAN TOUR 2017
Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/YuXRU2ht0H pic.twitter.com/iVbqGHfChk
The Canadian collective have been added to the summer series of shows in July.
