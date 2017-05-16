Arcade Fire Are Playing Somewhere REALLY Unexpected...

Arcade Fire To Play Manchester’s Sounds Of The City
The Canadian collective have been added to the summer series of shows in July.
Skip to Content
Get into the music
The Canadian outfit will play two extra UK dates before headlining Isle Of Wight and Sounds Of The City 2017.
Arcade Fire have announced two extra dates in the UK this year.
The Reflektor outfit will now play two intimate shows at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall and the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on the 7th and 8th of June respectively.
ARCADE FIRE EUROPEAN TOUR 2017— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) February 17, 2017
Tickets on sale now at https://t.co/YuXRU2ht0H pic.twitter.com/iVbqGHfChk
The shows will be played just days before their headline slot at Isle Of Wight Festival, where they'll be joined by David Guetta, Run DMC and Rod Steward in topping the bill this year.
The Power Out band are also set to play Sounds Of The City, playing Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6 July.
The mini-festival will also play host to the likes of James, Blossoms, the Levellers & The Waterboys and Hacienda Classical.
The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft also takes to the stage at the famous venue on Friday 30 June, with tickets for his show available now.
Wednesday 7 June 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall
Thursday 8 June 2017 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange
Saturday 10 June 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park
Tuesday 13 June 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park
Wednesday 14 June 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle
Thursday 6 July 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl
The Canadian collective have been added to the summer series of shows in July.
The track features soul singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples.
Drummer Jeremy Gara has suggested his activity with the band will start this spring.
7pm - 10pm
Text 83936
Celebrate the Nirvana bassist's 52nd birthday with this throwback clip from 1992.
Searching For Neverland stars famous MJ-impersonator, Navi, and focuses on the King Of Pop's personal bodyguards.
Comments
Powered by Facebook