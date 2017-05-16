Arcade Fire Are Playing Somewhere REALLY Unexpected...

The Canadian outfit will play two extra UK dates before headlining Isle Of Wight and Sounds Of The City 2017.

Arcade Fire have announced two extra dates in the UK this year.

The Reflektor outfit will now play two intimate shows at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall and the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on the 7th and 8th of June respectively.

The shows will be played just days before their headline slot at Isle Of Wight Festival, where they'll be joined by David Guetta, Run DMC and Rod Steward in topping the bill this year.

The Power Out band are also set to play Sounds Of The City, playing Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on Thursday 6 July. 

The mini-festival will also play host to the likes of James, Blossoms, the Levellers & The Waterboys and Hacienda Classical.

The Verve legend Richard Ashcroft also takes to the stage at the famous venue on Friday 30 June, with tickets for his show available now. 

See Arcade Fire's UK shows here:

Wednesday 7 June 2017 – SCUNTHORPE Baths Hall
Thursday 8 June  2017 – EDINBURGH Corn Exchange
Saturday 10 June 2017 – ISLE OF WIGHT Seaclose Park
Tuesday 13 June 2017 – BELFAST Ormeau Park
Wednesday 14 June 2017 – DUBLIN Malahide Castle
Thursday 6 July 2017 – MANCHESTER Castlefield Bowl

