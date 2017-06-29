WATCH: Arcade Fire Share Everything Now Album Tracklist

The Canadian outfit have released the details of their new LP ahead of their London and Manchester dates next month.

Arcade Fire have unveiled the album details for their Everything Now LP, by sharing their tracklist in a video online.

Everything Now - which is the follow-up to 2013's Reflektor - includes the title track, which the band first unveiled earlier this month.

They've also gone all-out when it comes to advertising their new album, in a campaign which they've dubbed "expensive but worth it".

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire are set to play two intimate shows at London's York Hall on 4 and 5 July, shortly followed by a huge headline show at Castlefield Bowl as part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City.

See the full tracklist for Arcade Fire's Everything Now:

1. ‘Everything_Now’ (continued)

2. ‘Everything Now’

3. ‘Signs of Life’

4. ‘Creature Comfort’

5. ‘Peter Pan’

6. ‘Chemistry’

7. ‘Infinite Content’

8. Infinite_Content’

9. ‘Electric Blue’

10. ‘Good God Damn’

11. ‘Put Your Money On Me’

12. ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’

13. ‘Everything Now’ (continued)

