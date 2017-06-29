WATCH: Arcade Fire Share Everything Now Album Tracklist

Watch WATCH: Arcade Fire Release Creature Comfort Video
Arcade Fire have unveiled the album details for their Everything Now LP, by sharing their tracklist in a video online.
Arcade Fire - Everything Now album tracklist
Everything Now - which is the follow-up to 2013's Reflektor - includes the title track, which the band first unveiled earlier this month.
They've also gone all-out when it comes to advertising their new album, in a campaign which they've dubbed "expensive but worth it".
Expensive but worth it pic.twitter.com/LyYkrrc3rf— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 28, 2017
Meanwhile, Arcade Fire are set to play two intimate shows at London's York Hall on 4 and 5 July, shortly followed by a huge headline show at Castlefield Bowl as part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City.
1. ‘Everything_Now’ (continued)
2. ‘Everything Now’
3. ‘Signs of Life’
4. ‘Creature Comfort’
5. ‘Peter Pan’
6. ‘Chemistry’
7. ‘Infinite Content’
8. Infinite_Content’
9. ‘Electric Blue’
10. ‘Good God Damn’
11. ‘Put Your Money On Me’
12. ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’
13. ‘Everything Now’ (continued)
