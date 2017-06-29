WATCH: Arcade Fire Share Everything Now Album Tracklist

Arcade Fire have unveiled the album details for their Everything Now LP, by sharing their tracklist in a video online.

Everything Now - which is the follow-up to 2013's Reflektor - includes the title track, which the band first unveiled earlier this month.

They've also gone all-out when it comes to advertising their new album, in a campaign which they've dubbed "expensive but worth it".

Expensive but worth it pic.twitter.com/LyYkrrc3rf — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) June 28, 2017

Meanwhile, Arcade Fire are set to play two intimate shows at London's York Hall on 4 and 5 July, shortly followed by a huge headline show at Castlefield Bowl as part of Manchester's Sounds Of The City.

See the full tracklist for Arcade Fire's Everything Now:

1. ‘Everything_Now’ (continued)

2. ‘Everything Now’

3. ‘Signs of Life’

4. ‘Creature Comfort’

5. ‘Peter Pan’

6. ‘Chemistry’

7. ‘Infinite Content’

8. Infinite_Content’

9. ‘Electric Blue’

10. ‘Good God Damn’

11. ‘Put Your Money On Me’

12. ‘We Don’t Deserve Love’

13. ‘Everything Now’ (continued)