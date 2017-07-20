Arcade Fire Announce UK & Irish Tour Dates For 2018

20th July 2017, 15:00

Find out where the Everything Now outfit will play next spring.

Arcade Fire 2017

Arcade Fire have confirmed live dates in the UK and Ireland next year.

The Canadian sextet will be bringing their Everything Now album to our shores next April, with gigs that will include two live dates at London's SSE Wembley Arena.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 28 July from 9am. 

For UK ticket information, visit: AXS.com or ticketmaster.co.uk . For Dublin ticket information, visit: www.ticketmaster.ie

The news will be music to the ears of fans who managed to miss their gigs on this side of the pond this year.

After headlining Isle Of Wight Festival, the band played two intimate shows at London's York Hall, where they played a stunning set to an VIP-filled crowd.

Watch them perform Rebellion (Lies) here:

Play

Arcade Fire - Rebellion (Lies) at London's York Hall

See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.

00:28

The audience - which boasted celebrity guests in Woody Harrelson, Jude Law and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy were asked to turn on their phone torches for an infectious rendition of Reflektor.

Watch our clip of the moment here:

Play

Arcade Fire play Reflektor at London's York Hall

See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.

00:53

Their encore also saw them lead the crowd in a chorus of "aahs" for Wake Up.

Watch it below:

Play

Arcade Fire - Wake Up at London's York Hall

See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.

00:26

The We Used To Wait outfit also played Manchester's Castlefield Bowl as part of Sounds Of The City 2017 on 6 July.

Watch the crowd singalong to Wake Up in a video shot by Jon Mo. 

Play

Arcade Fire - Wake Up (live in Manchester)

Live from Castlefield Bowl, 6 July 2017.

00:41

A welcome surprise came in the form of a short cover of Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us apart, which came after their last track Neon Bible.

Watch it here:

The band thanked Manchester fans for not being "scared" to attend their show, referring to the recent Manchester terror attack, which saw 22 killed at an Ariana Grande concert in the city.

As NME reports, after performing their second song of the set, Rebellion (Lies), Butler told the crowd: “Thanks for not being scared. Thanks for being such a fucking inspiration to the rest of the world!”. 

See Arcade Fire's 2018 UK and Ireland dates: 
6 April  - DUBLIN, 3Arena
8 April - MANCHESTER, Manchester Arena
11 April - LONDON, SSE Wembley Arena
12 April - LONDON, SSE Wembley Arena
15 April - BIRMINGHAM, Genting Arena
16April - GLASGOW, SSE Hydro

