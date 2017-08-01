Arcade Fire Add New Date To 2018 UK Tour

Watch Arcade Fire Respond To Hipster Dress Code Reports
The band have released an official statement after they appeared to implement strict rules on attire for their Brooklyn album release show.
Find out how to get tickets to the Everything Now outfit's tour next spring.
Arcade Fire have added a new date at London's SSE Arena, Wembley on 13 April for their 2018 UK Tour.
The Canadian outfit will now play three dates in the capital, as well as shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.
Just announced: Infinite Content UK tour, additional London show on April 13th 2018. Tickets on sale 9am Friday August 4th #InfiniteContent pic.twitter.com/ZSUEGo9Zlu— Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) August 1, 2017
Tickets for the new date go on sale on Friday 4 August at 9am.
6April - 3Arena, Dublin
8April - Manchester Arena
11 April - SSE Wembley Arena, London
12 April - SSE Wembley Arena, London
13 April - SSE Wembley Arena, London *JUST ADDED
15 April - Genting Arena, Birmingham
16 April - SSE Hydro, Glasgow
The news will be music to the ears of fans who managed to miss their gigs on this side of the pond this year.
After headlining Isle Of Wight Festival, the band played two intimate shows at London's York Hall, where they gave a stunning set to an VIP-filled crowd.
Watch them perform Rebellion (Lies) here:
Arcade Fire - Rebellion (Lies) at London's York Hall
See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.
00:28
The audience - which boasted celebrity guests in Woody Harrelson, Jude Law and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy - were asked to turn on their phone torches for an infectious rendition of Reflektor.
Watch our clip of the moment here:
Arcade Fire play Reflektor at London's York Hall
See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.
00:53
Their encore also saw them lead the crowd in a chorus of "aahs" for Wake Up.
Watch it below:
Arcade Fire - Wake Up at London's York Hall
See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig.
00:26
The We Used To Wait outfit also played Manchester's Castlefield Bowl as part of Sounds Of The City 2017.
Watch the crowd singalong to Wake Up in a video shot by Jon Mo.
Arcade Fire - Wake Up (live in Manchester)
Live from Castlefield Bowl, 6 July 2017.
00:41
A welcome surprise came in the form of a short cover of Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us apart, which came after their last track Neon Bible.
Watch it here:
The band played Manchester's Sounds Of The City 2017, where Win Butler thanked the crowd for "not being scared" in the wake of the recent terror attack.
