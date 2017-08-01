Arcade Fire Add New Date To 2018 UK Tour

Arcade Fire have added a new date at London's SSE Arena, Wembley on 13 April for their 2018 UK Tour.

The Canadian outfit will now play three dates in the capital, as well as shows in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

Just announced: Infinite Content UK tour, additional London show on April 13th 2018. Tickets on sale 9am Friday August 4th #InfiniteContent pic.twitter.com/ZSUEGo9Zlu — Arcade Fire (@arcadefire) August 1, 2017

Tickets for the new date go on sale on Friday 4 August at 9am.

See Arcade Fire's 2018 Tour Dates below:

6April - 3Arena, Dublin

8April - Manchester Arena

11 April - SSE Wembley Arena, London

12 April - SSE Wembley Arena, London

13 April - SSE Wembley Arena, London *JUST ADDED

15 April - Genting Arena, Birmingham

16 April - SSE Hydro, Glasgow

The news will be music to the ears of fans who managed to miss their gigs on this side of the pond this year.

After headlining Isle Of Wight Festival, the band played two intimate shows at London's York Hall, where they gave a stunning set to an VIP-filled crowd.

Watch them perform Rebellion (Lies) here:

Play Arcade Fire - Rebellion (Lies) at London's York Hall See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig. 00:28

The audience - which boasted celebrity guests in Woody Harrelson, Jude Law and LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy - were asked to turn on their phone torches for an infectious rendition of Reflektor.

Watch our clip of the moment here:

Play Arcade Fire play Reflektor at London's York Hall See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig. 00:53

Their encore also saw them lead the crowd in a chorus of "aahs" for Wake Up.

Watch it below:

Play Arcade Fire - Wake Up at London's York Hall See our footage of their intimate Bethnal Green gig. 00:26

The We Used To Wait outfit also played Manchester's Castlefield Bowl as part of Sounds Of The City 2017.

Watch the crowd singalong to Wake Up in a video shot by Jon Mo.

Play Arcade Fire - Wake Up (live in Manchester) Live from Castlefield Bowl, 6 July 2017. 00:41

A welcome surprise came in the form of a short cover of Joy Division's Love Will Tear Us apart, which came after their last track Neon Bible.

Watch it here: